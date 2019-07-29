Rover Metals engages FronTier Flex Marketing

VANCOUVER, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) ("Rover" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged FronTier Flex Marketing to provide investor relations services.

FronTier Flex Marketing (FronTier) is an investor relations and marketing group with a home office in Toronto, Canada. FronTier will assist the company by increasing market awareness for the company using a number of financial market communications initiatives, including facilitating in-person introductions for the company with institutional and retail brokers in Toronto and other financial capitals, and through media distribution on national television, radio and multiple on-line channels.

Under the terms of the engagement, FronTier has been retained for a twelve-month period at $90,000 (plus applicable sales tax) per the contract plus direct expenses. Rover Metals will grant 300,000 stock options to FronTier at an exercise price of CAD $0.065 cents, vesting monthly over twelve months, expiring four years from the date of grant.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states: "Rover's management team is looking forward to working with FronTier and creating awareness for our Toquima Gold and Silver Project and our Cabin Lake Gold Project."

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals is a natural resource exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources that is advancing the gold potential of its existing projects.

You can follow Rover Metals on its social media channels Twitter: https://twitter.com/rovermetals, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rover-metals/, and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RoverMetals/ for daily company updates and industry news.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Judson Culter"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rover Metals Corp.

Related Links

http://www.rovermetals.com/index.html

