Rover Metals terminates engagement with FronTier Flex Marketing

VANCOUVER, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) (OTCQB: ROVMF) ("Rover" or the "Company") announces that further to its July 29, 2019 news release, it has terminated its investor relations agreement with FronTier Flex Marketing (FronTier) prior to commencement of the contract. The stock options previously negotiated were not granted, and have been returned to the Company's stock option pool.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states: "Rover will continue its efforts to find a suitable investor relations fit for the Company."

About Rover Metals

Rover Metals is a natural resource exploration company specialized in North American precious metal resources that is advancing the gold potential of its existing projects.

