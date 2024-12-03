Rover Releases Most Popular Pet Names and Trends of 2024

Rover's 12th Annual Report Reveals Bluey, Taylor Swift, Brunson and Provolone Surge as Pet Parents Draw Inspiration from Entertainment, Sports and the Grocery Store

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rover.com , the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care, today released its twelfth annual Top Pet Names Report, chronicling the fun and unique naming trends that emerged in 2024. The report analyzes millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on Rover and breaks down the most influential trends leading up to the year's end.

Rover Reveals 2024's Top Pet Names.

The number one most popular male dog name in 2024 is Charlie, holding the top spot for the second year in a row after dethroning longtime frontrunner, Max, in 2023. Milo ranks first for most popular male cat name, overthrowing Oliver who held the top spot for five years in a row. Luna remains the number one most popular name for female dogs and cats for the second consecutive year.

Parents won't be surprised to hear that everyone's favorite Blue Heeler, Bluey, captured the hearts of pet people nationwide. The main character's name surged 58% for dogs and an impressive 122% for cats, claiming the number one trending spot overall for both.

"The pet names we choose are a look into our latest cultural obsessions and our sources of joy," said Nicole Ellis, Certified Professional Trainer and Rover Pet People Panelist. "This year's report reads like the magazines we used to love flipping through—the names are equal parts tabloid-worthy and total comfort food."

Other cultural trends and obsessions inspiring pet names in 2024 include celebrity "it girls", chart toppers and heartthrobs, in addition to sports icons on the home field and abroad. Pet parents also took inspiration from their favorite creature comforts, including tasty treats, TV shows and movies, famed fashion houses and social media trends–how demure.

For a full list of the top dog names and trends of 2024, as well as the top dog names in 8 metro markets across the US, please visit here . To see the top male and female cat names and trends of 2024, please visit here . Top Pet Names reports were also created for Canada and France, and The Top Dog Names reports are available for the UK and Spain.

In addition to the digital report, Rover also collaborated with popular social media creator Matt Hobbs (also known as Puppy Songs) on a musical rendition of this year's top 10 trending names. Check it out here .

Methodology

The Top Pet Names 2024 report was developed by Rover between September and October 2024. Results are based on analysis of millions of user-submitted pet names provided by pet parents on Rover.com. The top 20 trending pet names are based on year-over-year growth with a minimum of 200 pets added in 2024, per name. Nationally trending pet names by category (e.g. sports, celebrity, food) are based on year-over-year growth with no minimum of new pets added, per name. The most popular pet names are determined by the total volume of pets with any given name. This report is not endorsed or sponsored by any of the brands, celebrities and businesses mentioned within.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover is the world's largest online marketplace for loving pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and training in select markets. To learn more about Rover, please visit www.rover.com .

