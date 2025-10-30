Rovia Clinical Research Announces Partnership with the Hattiesburg Clinic to Launch New Research Site in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rovia Clinical Research ("Rovia") is excited to announce the launch of a new, dedicated clinical research site at the Hattiesburg Clinic ("HBC") in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in partnership with the principal investigator, Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh.

HBC is the largest privately-owned, multi-specialty health system in Mississippi, including more than 450 physicians and providers, serving patients across 17 counties with approximately 2,000 staff members. Dr. Rouhbakhsh specializes in family medicine, occupational and environmental medicine and is the program director of the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program. This partnership extends Rovia's footprint into Mississippi and enhances its capabilities in key therapeutic areas while reinforcing a shared, patient-centric mission to advance clinical research.

Rovia CEO Patricio Casillas highlighted the importance of the new partnership, noting, "The Hattiesburg Clinic and Dr. Rouhbakhsh are highly respected in the region and nation, and we are thrilled to partner with them to launch this new site in an underserved, major geographic region."

Rovia Clinical Research is a US-based multi-specialty, clinical research site network that facilitates clinical trial delivery while providing exceptional service levels, including study start-up speed, enrollment target achievement, high patient retention and strong data quality.

About Rovia

Rovia Clinical Research is a multi-specialty, clinical research site network with 18+ years of experience. It operates a hybrid model of free-standing and physician embedded sites. Across its 15 sites and 80+ investigators, Rovia's core research focus includes endocrinology, obesity, cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, ophthalmology and infectious disease. Rovia has a proven history of enrolling patients with best-in class retention, rapid study-start up and high-quality data. The network is a preferred partner to leading global pharma and biotech customers.

Rovia leverages its centralized teams and local market knowledge to implement optimized, high-quality approaches to trial management, and patient engagement. By fostering collaboration among diverse healthcare stakeholders and prioritizing access for underserved communities, Rovia is not just conducting clinical trials—it is shaping the future of medical research and drug development.

