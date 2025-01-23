RoviSys Expands Asia Pacific Operations with New Office in Tokyo, Japan

AURORA, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading provider of comprehensive process automation, building automation, discrete manufacturing automation and digital transformation solutions, proudly announces expansion into Japan. This strategic move strengthens the RoviSys commitment to delivering proven solutions to clients within the region and aligns with Japanese efforts to drive digital transformation and transform its economy through cutting-edge technologies.

"We have been supporting clients in Japan for more than 25 years," noted Bill Hurder, President, RoviSys APAC. "A significant uptick in activity across the Data Center, Semiconductor, Life Sciences, Chemicals and Advanced Manufacturing Industries means that a establishing a local presence will allow us to continue providing that support while capitalizing on these growing markets."

"The demand for advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient facilities in Japan aligns perfectly with our core capabilities," added Miki Wang, APAC Market Manager – Building Automation Systems "We are excited to bring our expertise to Japan and partner with businesses to drive long-term success."

The RoviSys Japan office is in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, which is strategically located to provide convenient access to our client base and valuable connectivity to business partners. The expansion will also include hiring local talent, collaborating with Japanese enterprises, and providing tailored solutions that align with the country's unique needs and standards.

RoviSys Japan will deliver a comprehensive range of services, including:

Process Automation and Control System Integration

Building Automation and Energy Management Systems

Advanced Manufacturing and Digitalization Solutions

Data analytics, IIoT, and Digital Transformation Consulting

Tokyo office marks the eighteenth location for RoviSys, with ten sites in North America, 2 sites in Europe and six sites in Asia-Pacific. RoviSys is actively searching for talented automation and software engineers to join our team in Japan.

About RoviSys

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Asia-Pacific & Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.com.

SOURCE RoviSys