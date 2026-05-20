RoviSys Expands Footprint, Brings Critical Environment Integration Expertise To Northern Virginia with Manassas Office

AURORA, Ohio, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys & RoviSys Building Technologies, a leading global provider of automation and information solutions and a premier systems integrator, announces the opening of a new office in Northern Virginia to support rapidly growing critical environments markets across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Northern Virginia continues to see substantial data center expansion driven by increasing demand for AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale infrastructure. The Ashburn area and surrounding counties, widely known as Data Center Alley, remain one of the most active data center development corridors in the world, attracting significant investment and accelerating the need for experienced systems integrator partners.

Additionally, Northern Virginia offers a unique landscape for life sciences, precision medicine, and data driven innovation, supported by leading research institutions, and advanced digital infrastructure. The region's bioscience ecosystem continues to propel breakthroughs across pharmaceuticals, biotech, and advanced manufacturing

The new office location positions RoviSys teams nearby to active projects and customers, enabling regionally focused service for mission critical facilities. RoviSys teams of subject matter experts, project managers, engineers, and on-site crews deliver proven turn-key solutions for some of the largest data centers in Virginia and throughout the East Coast. As a trusted controls solutions provider, RoviSys is known for on time delivery, a strong supply chain, and a proven track record of guaranteed uptime.

Establishing a presence in Northern Virginia positions RoviSys in the heart of one of the country's most active and strategically important critical infrastructure markets," said Craig Lechene, President, RoviSys Building Technologies. "This expansion positions us to support the continued growth of mission critical facilities and deepen partnerships with customers building the next generation of resilient infrastructure."

"As a powerhouse systems integrator, RoviSys consistently delivers turnkey Building Management and Power Monitoring solutions using industry leading, vendor independent platforms that lower power consumption, optimize mission critical facilities, and support reliable, scalable growth across the region." added Devin Worley, Virginia regional Management team.

With more than three decades of experience delivering proven process and facilities automation solutions, RoviSys is well positioned to support this expanding industry and its evolving operational demands. The Virginia office is one part of an ongoing RoviSys growth strategy and reflects a commitment to delivering solutions and support where critical infrastructure is being designed, built, and scaled. By expanding its regional footprint, RoviSys continues to strengthen partnerships, enhance service capabilities, and support the evolving demands of the digital economy.

Office Location:

RoviSys/RoviSys Building Technologies

9470 Innovation Drive

Manassas, VA 20110

About RoviSys

RoviSys delivers proven process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Puerto Rico, Asia-Pacific & Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, industrial artificial intelligence, and manufacturing systems. Key industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Personal Care, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, Automotive, and Semiconductor.

SOURCE The RoviSys Company