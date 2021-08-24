ROVR Score Announces Prominent Analytics Expert, Taylor Gunn, As Senior Vice President

Scott Casey, ROVR CEO, states: "Under Gunn's leadership and demonstrated expertise in data and market intelligence, ROVR will strengthen its technology dataset, product and services as well as identify valuable integrations to support company growth and deliver greater value for the multifamily and student housing industry."

Taylor most recently served as Director, Real Estate Research at Ryan, a global tax services and software provider where she helped launch their U.S. based CRE research platform. Prior to Ryan, she oversaw research and analytics efforts for CA Ventures' student housing division. Taylor was responsible for the maintenance and analysis of data to guide investment decisions and strategy. Before joining CA, Taylor was part of RealPage from the Axiometrics' acquisition, where she successfully led the student housing analytics efforts and provided market intelligence to clients and industry leaders. She helped the company drive further industry focus and market penetration through a specialization in student data quality and analysis.

Gunn states: "I am excited to bring a data-driven approach to evaluating connectivity and arm our partners with actionable insights to improve decision making and resident experience. We're seeing a high demand for quality internet and cellular connectivity which strategically positions ROVR as an integral partner of operations for owner and operators wanting to drive their businesses forward."

About ROVR Score

Founded in 2021 by a respected and experienced team of multifamily and student housing executives, ROVR Score is a connectivity evaluation and ranking solutions company dedicated to full-property connectivity for multifamily and student housing owner/operators by providing a platform that easily identifies the quality of Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. Our unique ROVR Score assessment gives industry executives clear insight into their communities' ability to provide sufficient internet connectivity, cellular coverage and emergency response requirements as well as attract residents, and future-proof growth and need. For more information, visit rovrscore.com.

SOURCE IntraSapient Insights

Related Links

www.rovrscore.com

