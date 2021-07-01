Row House Challenges Traditional Publishing By Amplifying Voices That Matter

TRENTON, N.J., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Current publishing models work to benefit the few without raising the voice of the many. As of 2018, 79% of all publishing professionals were white, as were 90% of all published authors. It's time for publishing to look as diverse as the communities to which it markets. Founded by a woman of color with a diverse council and author list, Row House is a disruptive publishing company offering a new model that moves diverse authors from the margins and into the spotlight, publishing non-fiction books at the intersection of wellness and social justice.

Row House is committed to creating not only equitable but reparative processes around who gets published and how – providing financial, editorial, and publishing support to all authors in unheard of capacities. At Row House, every author is offered the same terms: a $40,000 advance with a 40% royalty profit share. The 40/40 model levels the playing field for all authors while providing support across marketing, social media, and more.

The Row House CRED – Community, Responsibility, Equity, and Disruption – is the company's DNA, born out of co-founders Rebekah Borucki and Kristen McGuiness' realization that very few publishing houses had a mission to support diverse communities. Row House isn't just providing a social justice facelift to an old brand; they are the new way of doing business.

"It's not enough to put books with Black and Brown characters on your bookshelf," says President Borucki. "They need to be authentic stories, told by people with real lived experiences. Even as the number of diverse books increases substantially, the number of books written by people of color still has not kept pace."

"Row House is committed to helping our authors reach their highest and deepest potential," says Vice President McGuiness. "We believe that in championing the catalysts of justice, publishing is able to be a bigger part of history's long arch."

Row House is building a community of authors committed to supporting each other and growing the ranks of diverse authors, from personal development to adult trade to children's literature. The Row House universe is designed to amplify social justice into a space of wellness, entertainment, activism and public discourse.

About

Row House is a publishing house that offers a new model for publishing, which supports authors with diverse backgrounds and identities with a unique and disruptive approach; the 40/40 model. Row House intends to create a vibrant neighborhood at the intersection of wellness and social justice where books and ideas, conferences and conversations, multimedia and political movements all thrive within the Row House community.

