ROW NYC Reopens in Times Square This May

Located at the corner of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue, ROW NYC places guests in the center of New York City within easy walking distance of Broadway theaters, corporate headquarters, transportation hubs, and some of the city's most visited attractions. With its reopening, ROW NYC reclaims its role as one of Midtown's most accessible and scalable stays, serving first-time visitors, Broadway audiences, families, group travel, and international guests seeking a central address with built-in energy and ease.

Guest rooms have been redesigned with a more serene, considered approach, featuring clean-lined furnishings, custom millwork, softened color palettes, and layouts tailored for comfort after long days in the city. Large windows frame sweeping views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline, keeping New York visually present while the interiors provide a quieter counterpoint to the energy outside.

Public spaces have been completely reimagined to support social gathering, guest engagement, and casual use throughout the day. The lobby now functions as a flexible, layered environment featuring tiered seating, informal work areas, and a variety of zones designed for meeting, working, or unwinding. The scale of the space allows it to feel active yet intuitive, welcoming families, groups, and independent travelers moving through the hotel at all hours.

Anchoring the lobby is Percy All Day, a new 90-seat day-to-night café and bar debuting alongside the hotel in May. Named for photographer Percy Claude Byron, whose early 20th-century images captured everyday life across New York City, the space draws subtle inspiration from the city's layered history while delivering a modern, approachable atmosphere rooted in the energy of Times Square.

Designed for hotel guests, locals, and anyone passing through, Percy All Day moves with the rhythm of the city. It's where mornings start with great coffee and warm pastries, afternoons run on easy classics and conversation, and evenings turn lively over cocktails and crowd-pleasing plates. As the day unfolds, the café offers comfort-forward dishes suited to working lunches and pre-theater meals before shifting to a more social setting with modern cocktails, locally sourced beer and wine, and a lively yet polished bar environment.

A mix of seating across the café, bar, dining room, and mezzanine creates flexibility, while built-in elements such as a projector, sound system, and dedicated retail space create the perfect backdrop for curated activations. More than a lobby amenity, Percy All Day serves as a dynamic gathering space that reflects the pace and energy of New York: adaptable, social, and constantly evolving. Additional details on menus, design elements, and operating hours will be announced closer to opening.

Extending the guest experience beyond the room, ROW NYC will introduce a series of thoughtful programming initiatives designed to connect guests more deeply to the city, including neighborhood-driven welcome experiences, wellness-forward amenities, and seasonal cultural activations timed to key citywide events. The hotel will also incorporate community-aligned initiatives that reflect its renewed role within Times Square and the broader New York landscape. Details around these offerings, as well as additional on-property programming, will be shared in the coming months.

With its May reopening, ROW NYC reenters the market not simply as a refreshed hotel, but as a dynamic Times Square address built to serve the full spectrum of New York travel, from first visits to repeat stays, from Broadway weekends to business overnights. By pairing scale with thoughtful design, curated amenities, and experiential programming, the hotel offers guests an easy way to stay at the center of the city while having space to reset at the end of the day.

ROW NYC will begin welcoming guests on May 1, 2026, with reservations now available. Nightly rates start at $279 and vary by season and room type. For more information, visit www.rownyc.com .

About ROW NYC:

ROW NYC is an inviting hotel located in the heart of Times Square, offering travelers an uncommonly understated stay at the center of the city. Designed for guests who want New York's energy on demand and a calm, comfortable reset when they're done with it, the hotel pairs a prime location with a sense of ease that carries throughout the experience. Reimagined guest rooms are inspired by Broadway's tradition of craftsmanship and tailored for rest after long days in the city. The lobby expands into an all-day café and bar, where guests can move easily from morning coffee to casual meals and evening drinks at their own pace. Wherever the day takes you, end it effortlessly at ROW NYC.

