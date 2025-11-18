Rowan Digital Infrastructure and Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County Open New Technology Lab for Local Kids

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County now have a new place to learn, explore, and connect thanks to a partnership with Rowan Digital Infrastructure, which helped fund and build a brand-new Technology Lab at the Club's Frederick location.

Tech Lab Ribbon Cutting

The lab, which officially opened with a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 17, gives students access to computers, creative software, and hands-on digital tools that support learning after school. Club leaders say it's designed to help kids build confidence with technology while giving them a safe, inspiring space to complete schoolwork and experiment with new ideas.

"This lab gives our kids a chance to dream bigger," said Timika Thrasher, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County. "We're focused on helping students during their out-of-school time, and this partnership with Rowan gives them the tools and resources to explore what's possible."

"I am excited to use the computer lab after school to research classic cars," said 11-year-old Club member Will T.

For Rowan Digital Infrastructure, the project builds on its broader work across Frederick County, where the company continues to expand digital infrastructure and support programs that strengthen the community.

"At Rowan, we see technology as a bridge — something that connects people to opportunity," said Martin Romo, senior director of economic development and external affairs at Rowan Digital Infrastructure. "The Boys & Girls Club plays such an important role in helping kids in Frederick grow, learn, and stay connected. We're proud to be a part of that mission."

The new lab is now in use, with Club members logging on for homework help, coding games, and creative projects. Thrasher said the space is a reminder of what can happen when local partners come together to support kids' futures.

"Technology is part of everything now," she said. "This lab helps level the playing field for our kids — and that's something the entire community can be proud of."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County is the premier youth development organization in Frederick County, providing children with the highest quality programs and opportunities for success. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County serves youth from all different backgrounds and demographics, and no child or family is ever turned away based on an inability to pay membership dues. More than half of the youth served annually receive partial or full scholarship. For more information, visit bgcfrederick.org .

About Rowan Digital Infrastructure:

Rowan Digital Infrastructure partners with communities to develop sustainable, next-generation data center campuses that power the technology we all rely on. Founded in November 2020, Rowan delivers build-to-suit solutions that help hyperscale customers scale rapidly and efficiently – while investing in local partnerships, environmental stewardship, and long-term economic growth. Backed by strong capital partners and a team of industry veterans, Rowan is a portfolio company of Quinbrook, a leading investor in the clean energy transition.

SOURCE The Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County