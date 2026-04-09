Rowan Digital Infrastructure Announces Strategic Recapitalization

Blackstone acquired a significant minority stake in Rowan Digital Infrastructure, one of the fastest growing US hyperscale data center developers

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinbrook, a specialist investment manager focused on delivering the infrastructure needed for the energy transition, and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced that funds affiliated with Blackstone have acquired a significant minority stake in Rowan Digital Infrastructure ("Rowan"), a leading sustainable hyperscale data center developer.

Blackstone's investment builds on Rowan's recent growth and will help drive its future development pipeline and support ongoing capacity expansion for hyperscale customers across existing and new sites in the US.

Quinbrook logo

"This investment positions Rowan to continue delivering sustainable data center capacity for the world's leading technology companies," said Charley Daitch, Chief Executive Officer of Rowan. "Blackstone's investment is a strong vote of confidence in our differentiated approach and our ability to execute complex projects at scale — particularly where power availability, accelerated timelines, and community alignment are critical to success."

David Scaysbrook, Managing Partner of Quinbrook and Chairman of Rowan said, "We are delighted that Blackstone is investing in Rowan. As one of the world's leading investors in digital infrastructure and energy, they are ideally placed to help us continue Rowan's remarkable growth story. We're focused on developing power and infrastructure solutions that solve hyperscale operators' urgent need for more compute capacity at scale. We established Rowan as an early mover in gaining access to power, which is now driving global data center development. This power focus leverages Quinbrook's specialist expertise in power project development tailored to the needs of energy intensive customers."

The transaction marks an important milestone in Rowan's rapid evolution and bolsters the company's capacity to finance its growth pipeline.

Quinbrook was advised by Goldman Sachs, Evercore and Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

Blackstone was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.

About Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Rowan Digital Infrastructure develops sustainable data center campuses for hyperscale customers, offering build-to-suit solutions that enable rapid and cost-effective scaling. Founded in November 2020, Rowan is backed by Quinbrook, a leading investor in the energy transition, and Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm. Rowan is actively developing multiple 300 MW to 1+ GW campuses across the US to meet the next-generation capacity needs of hyperscale operators in a dynamic market.

About Quinbrook

Quinbrook is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition. Led and managed by a senior team of energy industry professionals, Quinbrook is an accomplished asset creator and business builder that conceives, develops, constructs and operates a diverse array of innovative infrastructure projects and growth platforms. Since its founding in 2015, Quinbrook has invested in over 40 GW of energy infrastructure assets and businesses representing a total transaction value exceeding USD 27 billion spanning large-scale renewable power generation, biofuels production, long duration storage, hyperscale data centre infrastructure, AI powered asset optimisation, grid support and flexibility solutions in North America, the UK/Ireland and Australia.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's $1.3 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

Media Inquiries

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Nathaniel Brown, Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications

Email: [email protected]

T: 971-219-5561

Quinbrook

Renae McGregor, Head of Marketing and Communications

Email: [email protected]

T: +44 7557 386 949

Blackstone

Claire Keyte, Vice President, Public Affairs

Email: [email protected]

T: 646-482-8753

SOURCE Rowan Digital Infrastructure