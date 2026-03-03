Rowan Launches AI-Powered Platform to Address Small Business Succession Crisis

Proprietary Technology and Expert Guidance Help Owners Prepare for Successful Transitions

CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan , a new AI-powered succession platform for small businesses, today announces its public launch with a clear mandate: help buyers and sellers write their next chapter through small business succession.

"Demand isn't the problem," says Rowan CEO and Co-founder, Steven Glod, former Partner at Machinio. "There are plenty of buyers looking for strong small businesses. The problem is preparation. Too many owners wait until they are too tired to start thinking about a sale, and by then they have quietly left millions on the table and limited themselves to a smaller, less desirable buyer pool."

Blending expert guidance with proprietary AI tools to support the full succession journey, Rowan's team of 'Guides' – operators, advisors, and entrepreneurs with backgrounds in small business, each with their own expertise – give small businesses access to Fortune 500 capabilities.

For business owners, Rowan helps:

Organize clean, buyer-ready financial and operational data

Reduce owner dependence through documented systems and processes

Modernize operations, reporting, and digital presence

Improve cash flow and predictability prior to sale

Position the business to attract the right buyer, not just any buyer

For buyers, Rowan surfaces businesses that are prepared, transparent, and easier to step into.

"I've watched many deals fall apart long before anyone sat down at the negotiating table," says Rowan Co-Founder Christopher Weaver, a former investment banker. "It usually comes down to messing up the basics — messy financials, undocumented processes, sellers who can't answer fundamental questions about their own business. Buyers don't hand over millions of dollars without a certain level of professionalism, trust, and data-backed confidence. Rowan gives businesses that foundation before they ever go to market."

The impact is tangible. In one recent engagement, Rowan's work resulted in a sale $3.8 million above the company's pre-engagement valuation.

Alongside 1:1 human-guided support, Rowan offers a growing suite of proprietary AI tools to improve readiness and outcomes. For example, Rowan's Collect Agent–an AI-powered accounts receivable automation tool that integrates directly with QuickBooks Online–recovered more than $300,000 in outstanding receivables for a single client company in just one month.

Rowan now offers a 360 business assessment, salability score, consultations, and complimentary valuation tools, as well as a weekly podcast focused on small business ownership transitions, all at https://www.trustrowan.com/

