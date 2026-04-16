Rowan University announces $10M gift to create School of Financial Planning

GLASSBORO, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan University today announced a landmark $10 million commitment by Edelman Financial Engines to establish the School of Financial Planning. Designed to address the nation's increasing shortage of qualified financial planning professionals, the new school will be distinguished by curriculum at undergraduate and graduate levels, with an emphasis on preparing students to attain the Certified Financial Planner® professional designation. Rohrer College of Business Executive-in-Residence and University Distinguished Lecturer Ric Edelman will serve as founding head of the school.

At the April 16 announcement of the historic Edelman Financial Engines gift, from left: Rohrer College of Business Dean Matthew Sarkees, Rowan University President Ali Houshmand, Rowan University Board of Trustees Member Jean Edelman, School of Financial Planning Founding Head Ric Edelman, Edelman Financial Engines CEO & President Ralph Haberli.

With rigorous academic and industry-standard CFP® training, the School of Financial Planning will be created within William G. Rohrer College of Business as part of the accredited business education program. The school is developing curricula to offer a bachelor's degree major and minor, as well as a master's degree, certificate programs and executive education programs.

"Financial education is a logical and important part of our public service mission as a state research institution," Rowan University President Ali Houshmand said. "Having Edelman Financial Engines as our lead partner and Ric Edelman heading the school allows us to develop a world-class program."

Millions of Americans are approaching retirement—but so are many financial advisors. As a result, the industry is projected to face a shortage of 100,000 advisors within the next decade. Yet, fewer than 200 U.S. colleges offer financial planning degrees—compared with nearly 1,500 offering business degrees.

"Expanding access to high-quality financial advice starts with investing in the people who deliver it," said Ralph Haberli, CEO and President of Edelman Financial Engines. "We have championed greater access to financial education, literacy and guidance for four decades, and are committed to further advancing this mission by building a strong and diverse pipeline of talent prepared to guide investors at every stage of their financial journey."

Shaping the future of the financial planning profession

Ric Edelman, who founded Edelman Financial Engines alongside his wife Jean in 1986, has been named the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor three times by Barron's. As founding head of the school, he will collaborate with Rohrer College leadership and faculty to develop curricula and teach in its programs. The school is set to offer classes as soon as fall 2026.

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Contact: Joe Cardona, [email protected], 609-221-1962

SOURCE Rowan University