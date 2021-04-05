Rowan University College of Performing Arts to Present Phillipa Soo Livestream Concert

Soo is best known for originating the role of 'Eliza Schuyler Hamilton' in Broadway's critically acclaimed Hamilton, and the film version on Disney+. She can be heard voicing a lead role in Netflix's animated film Over the Moon , Sony's The Broken Hearts Gallery, and Disney+'s The One and Only Ivan . She made her feature film debut in Here and Now .

She will next be seen in Hulu's upcoming drama series Dopesick and Spectrum Originals' upcoming series The Second Wave. She was previously a series regular on CBS's The Code and featured in NBC's Smash.

Soo co-starred on Broadway in The Parisian Woman, as well as playing the title role in the Broadway musical Amelie. She also originated the role of 'Natasha Rostova' in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phillipa and humbled to be in a position to directly impact Arts Recovery throughout the state," said Debbie Shapiro, Director of Community Engagement and Presenting for the College of Performing Arts. "When we learned that the New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund was formed to support the most vulnerable during the pandemic, we felt it was our responsibility, as an institution that could help, to step up."

"Not only can Rowan students access the event free of charge, it is an opportunity for our students to participate in a virtual Masterclass," Shapiro continued. "Having a renowned yet relatable artist like Phillipa mentor our students is a valuable experience they will never forget."

"Unfortunately, there are many theaters and theater artists right now that are struggling to survive," Phillipa Soo said. "Among the many things we have learned this year, one is that we cannot take for granted the people and spaces that give us the opportunity to gather in a room, have a shared experience, and go on a journey to find healing together. Without help, many of these theaters might close, so I am proud that proceeds from my Rowan performance will help support the New Jersey performing arts community."

"We are so grateful to Rowan and Phillipa Soo for supporting the New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund. No one has been immune to the effects of the pandemic and seeing partners in the industry step up to help one another gives us hope for a stronger and brighter future together. The support of Rowan will enable us to continue funding arts, cultural, and historical organizations and individuals in New Jersey who need it most," said Sharnita C. Johnson, Co-Chair, NJACRF Steering Committee

Tickets for the livestream performance are $40.00, $30.00 for Rowan employees and alumni, and FREE for Rowan students. Tickets for the Exclusive VIP Q&A are $60.00 and $25.00 for Rowan students. Tickets can be purchased at go.rowan.edu/phillipasoo .

ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY ARTS AND CULTURE RECOVERY FUND

NJACRF was created by a coalition of New Jersey funders, aligned to ensure a coordinated approach to sector support with a commitment to best practices in grantmaking. NJACRF will provide financial support to catalyze an equitable statewide recovery and build cultural sector resilience. The Fund is hosted by the Princeton Area Community Foundation. Learn more at www.njartsculture.org .

Name: Will Gruccio

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (856) 498-7096

SOURCE Rowan University College of Performing Arts

Related Links

http://go.rowan.edu/phillipasoo

