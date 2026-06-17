Partnership launching in Fall 2026 will expand access to affordable course materials through a streamlined digital platform.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in Fall 2026, Rowan University will partner with eCampus.com to launch a new online bookstore experience designed to enhance how students access required course materials. The partnership reflects the university's continued focus on affordability, convenience, and student success through technology-driven solutions. Located in Glassboro, New Jersey, Rowan University is a nationally recognized public research institution serving nearly 24,500 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. The new platform will deliver a more streamlined and personalized course materials experience aligned with the needs of a growing and diverse academic community.

Rowan University Partners with eCampus.com to Introduce New Online Bookstore Experience

As the official online bookstore provider for Rowan University, eCampus.com will introduce a customized digital storefront designed to simplify access to required course materials. Through Single Sign-On (SSO), students will be able to view a personalized list of materials directly tied to their enrolled courses, creating a more intuitive and efficient ordering experience. This system supports early access to course materials ahead of each term and offers flexible delivery options including campus and home shipping.

This new online bookstore model will allow students to access various formats, including digital eBooks and rental options. In addition, students can utilize the eCampus.com Marketplace, which connects students with competitively priced materials from trusted third-party sellers. Together, these offerings are designed to deliver a more accessible, cost-conscious, and student-centered course materials experience focused on choice, value, and flexibility.

Faculty at Rowan University will be supported through a streamlined course materials adoption process enabled by eCampus.com's online platform (FAST). The system simplifies how instructors identify, select, and submit materials each term while providing full visibility into real-time pricing and available formats, including inclusive access options. By centralizing the adoption workflow, the process reduces administrative complexity and supports accurate and timely delivery of course materials across the university's diverse academic programs.

"This partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving affordability, accessibility, and the overall student experience," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We're proud to support Rowan University with a modern course materials solution designed to simplify access, expand flexibility, and better serve the needs of students across the university community."

"We are truly impressed with eCampus.com's commitment to deliver an affordable, student‑centered approach to accessing course materials," said Rowan University President Ali A. Houshmand. "This partnership will give our students greater choice and value while providing faculty with a streamlined, more efficient adoption process that supports teaching and learning across the university."

About Rowan University

A top 100 national public research institution, Rowan University offers bachelor's through doctoral and professional programs in person and online to nearly 25,000 students. The fastest-growing public research institution in the Northeast and among the country's top 10 fastest-growing, Rowan offers a thriving multidisciplinary environment with a strong emphasis on practical research in health care, engineering, science and business, while ensuring excellence in undergraduate education. Nationally recognized for innovation, high-quality, affordable education and public-private partnerships, Rowan is one of two universities in the U.S. to offer M.D., D.O. and D.V.M. degree programs.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

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SOURCE eCampus.com