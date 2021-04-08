Rowdy Energy Announced as Official Energy Drink of the Texas Rangers

"Texas is an important market for us as a brand and this collaboration will further solidify our positioning and presence there," said Hallie Lorber, Vice President of Marketing for Rowdy Energy. "Not to mention, we love the state and its people, which makes this partnership a dream come true."

Rowdy Energy is now available at Globe Life Field in two of the brand's signature flavors, Strawberry Lemonade (KETO-friendly, zero sugar) and Orange Citrus (60% less sugar than leading brands) in 16oz cans and for those 21+, in exclusive vodka cocktails at stadium bars. The beverage is unlike any other energy drink on the market, featuring precise time-released caffeine, sugar-reducing ingredients, hydration levels above the leading sports drink and to top it off, an amazing taste. In the state of Texas, Rowdy Energy is available at 7-Eleven (currently select locations, in June statewide), HEB, Tom Thumb, Camping World, Albertsons and QuikTrip locations.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rowdy Energy as the Official Energy Drink of the Texas Rangers and give fans the chance to get their hands on an industry-leading, quality energy drink," said Jim Cochrane, Senior Vice President of Partnerships for the Texas Rangers. "With the help of Rowdy Energy, fans can look forward to exciting in-park promotions, digital content and more."

As the official energy drink of the team, fans can look forward to in-game promotions with the beverage including the "Get Rowdy Energy Free Energy Inning" which will take place during the 2nd inning in each game. If the Rangers hit a home run, the "Get Rowdy Energy Free Energy Inning" is activated, and all fans will receive a free can voucher to be used in any Rowdy Energy retailer. Further promotion includes digital signage throughout the ballpark, concourse, and exterior displays, collateral available for fans, social media promotion, sweepstakes opportunities, PA announcements, and more.

Rowdy Energy will be available at all national events at Globe Life Field including baseball home games, national rodeos, college baseball, Army vs. Air Force football games, concerts, Camp Gladiator events, large auto shows, high school football games, and high school graduations as well as college graduations.

About Rowdy Energy

Rowdy Energy was founded in 2020 by accomplished NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch and notable entrepreneur, Jeff Church with a focus on wellness. The beverage is comprised of precise time-released caffeine, sugar reduction ingredients, amazing taste, and hydration levels above leading sports drinks. A can of Rowdy Energy has 160mg of naturally occurring caffeine. Derived from green tea, Rowdy Energy pairs their caffeine with the nootropic L-Theanine giving you a powerful lift without the unwanted and irritable crash. The beverage is currently available in seven flavors - Cherry Limeade, Peach Mango, Sour Green Apple, Orange Citrus, Cotton Candy, Chiseled Ice, and Strawberry Lemonade – (five of which are sugar-free and KETO certified). Rowdy Energy is available for purchase online at https://rowdyenergy.com/ and in select grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

About the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers are celebrating their 50th season in Arlington, Texas since the American League franchise moved from Washington, D.C. in September 1971. Since 1996, the Rangers have won seven A.L. West Division titles and two A.L. pennants in 2010 and 2011. In 2020, the Rangers opened a beautiful state-of-the-art ballpark, Globe Life Field, a retractable roof facility which serves not only as the club's home field but also as a multipurpose sports and entertainment venue year-round.

