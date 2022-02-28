Rowdy Mermaid Continues its Evolution as a Functional Wellness Beverage Brand with New Innovation, Expanded Distribution and an Inspiring Partnership with a Rising NBA Star

Consumers today are seeking more than just great tasting beverages. They want beverages that can help support their health and wellness goals, which is clearly evidenced by continued growth in the functional beverage category. The $48.4 billion U.S. functional beverage market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent between 2020 and 2025, according to data from Euromonitor .

Rowdy Mermaid is on a mission to bring delicious, sustainably-sourced functional plant medicine to the world, and the brand's latest offering, Adaptonic Clarity, does so in a truly unique way thanks to Lion's Mane mushrooms. Adaptonic Clarity is a line of sparkling tonics supporting mental clarity and brain health, a top benefit consumers are seeking in their food and beverages in their quest for overall well being1.

Adaptonic Clarity is a sister line to Rowdy Mermaid Adaptonic Immunity beverages, which launched in 2021 and have quickly become sought after immunity-boosting powerhouses. This new beverage helps combat brain fog from the adaptogenic power of beta-glucans, a fiber derived from Lion's Mane mushrooms. Each can of Adaptonic Clarity contains 200mg of this brilliant nootropic, leaving consumers with the mental acuity they want, but zero mushroom taste.

These refreshingly bright beverages will be available in four fruit-forward flavors:

Asian Pear Elderflower : Juicy pear partners with refreshing elderflower to uplift both mind and mood

: Juicy pear partners with refreshing elderflower to uplift both mind and mood Mandarin Turmeric : Fruity mandarin offers a bevy of cognitive support combined with the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric

: Fruity mandarin offers a bevy of cognitive support combined with the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric Pineapple Lemongrass : Nutrient rich pineapple and sweet smelling lemongrass help to reduce stress and clear the mind.

: Nutrient rich pineapple and sweet smelling lemongrass help to reduce stress and clear the mind. Raspberry Hibiscus : Deep raspberry and tart hibiscus combine for a perfect midday pick-me-up

All Adaptonic Clarity varieties (MSRP: $3.29) will be caffeine-free with the exception of Pineapple Lemongrass. They contain only 20 - 24 calories and 6g of sugar per can.

Adaptonic Clarity will be available for national distribution in September. However, lucky attendees of Natural Products Expo West , taking place in Anaheim, Calif. in mid-March, can get a "sneak taste" of the Asian Pear Elderflower and Raspberry Hibiscus varieties at the Rowdy Mermaid Fresh Ideas Marketplace tent and the Rowdy Mermaid booth (#5084 in Hall E). Rowdy Mermaid will also be sampling Ashwagandha Blackberry and Matcha Yuzu Adaptonic Immunity flavors at both the Fresh Ideas Marketplace tent and its main show booth. In addition, the brand will be sharing Roaring Pineapple and Savory Peach Kombucha varieties at its main show booth.

When it comes to meeting today's most sought after functional benefits, Rowdy Mermaid isn't stopping at Adaptonic Clarity. The brand also recently launched Hibiscus Pulse kombucha, featuring the smooth stylings of hibiscus flower with low-key cassia and chipotle. The botanical blend in Hibiscus Pulse was designed to support circulation and address cardiovascular health, one of the most pressing consumer health issues today. Of those who seek health benefits from foods and beverages, more than 40 percent seek heart and cardiovascular health benefits2.

Hibiscus Pulse features a sweet and savory profile with just a hint of heat, and each 12oz can of this wellness beverage (MSRP: $3.49) has only 9 grams of sugar. Those seeking the heart-healthy benefits of Hibiscus Pulse can use the Store Locator on the Rowdy Mermaid website to find retailers carrying the product.

"At Rowdy Mermaid, we are passionate about delivering products that are both functional and packed with fruits and botanical herbs that make all our products deliciously drinkable," said Jamba Dunn, CEO and founder of Rowdy Mermaid. "This passion is realized with every sip of Adaptonic Clarity and Hibiscus Pulse kombucha, which not only deliver on flavor and function, but also fit our unwavering standards of what is healthy, delicious and sustainable."

Like all Rowdy Mermaid products, Adaptonic Clarity tonics and Hibiscus Pulse kombucha are made using organic and regenerative ingredients that are thoroughly vetted for sustainable, ethical and inclusive qualities. Rowdy Mermaid has always been committed to cultivating sustainable practices that support the plants, processes, people and communities along the full supply chain. This commitment remains as salient as ever as the brand continues to evolve as a functional wellness beverage leader.

Spreading the Rowdy Love with Increased Distribution

The unprecedented demand for Rowdy Mermaid wellness has led to a growing distribution footprint and deeper relationships with existing partners. Interest in Hibiscus Pulse has been particularly strong. All 162 Natural Grocers locations and Rocky Mountain Region Whole Foods locations began carrying Hibiscus Pulse in February. Additionally, Adaptonic Immunity beverages will hit 170 HEB store shelves in March.

Rowdy Mermaid is also set to host four Costco Road Shows in the Los Angeles area starting February 17 and running through March. These Road Shows will feature the brand's new Savory Peach Kombucha 6-packs (MSRP: $12.99). This is Rowdy Mermaid's first Costco distribution and its first-ever multi-pack.

Thanks to these impressive distribution gains - along with expansion among the long list of retailers and restaurants already carrying Rowdy Mermaid products - it's becoming easier than ever for consumers to get their Rowdy Mermaid fix!

Getting Rowdy with Naz Reid

This month, Rowdy Mermaid is teaming up with rising Minnesota Timberwolves star, Naz Reid, to celebrate the sustainably sourced goodness that is Rowdy Mermaid. This partnership of mutual admiration began when Reid discovered Rowdy Mermaid at a Whole Foods location in New York City on his journey to better health. It was love at first taste; however, it was when Reid learned more about the incredible functional benefits in Rowdy Mermaid beverages that he truly understood what makes Rowdy Mermaid so baller. Reid reached out to the brand to learn more and a beautiful partnership was born!

Rowdy Mermaid enthusiasts will soon be able to engage with fun and rowdy Instagram content featuring Reid and his appreciation for the power-packed botanicals, fruits, herbs and mushrooms in Rowdy Mermaid beverages. Consumers should keep an eye on both Rowdy Mermaid and Reid 's Instagram accounts in the coming weeks to get in on the excitement.

In the meantime, more about Rowdy Mermaid and its deliciously drinkable functional wellness beverages can be found on the brand's website.

About Rowdy Mermaid

Rowdy Mermaid's story began in 2012 when Jamba Dunn, the company's founder, began brewing homemade beer in his garage. Encouraged by his young daughter to create something she could enjoy, he was inspired to create a kombucha that wasn't so "kombucha-y," meaning less sugary, less vinegary, less acidic and safer. The result was Rowdy Mermaid kombucha, a scientifically controlled, function-forward kombucha done differently, brewed by doing the right thing across all things. Today, Rowdy Mermaid is a leading beverage brand with an expanding portfolio of functional wellness beverages. The brand continues to be committed to delivering sustainably sourced deliciousness that's also infused with functional plant medicine. Get rowdy with us at rowdymermaid.com and @rowdymermaid on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jenn Tilliss, SchroderHaus

[email protected]

303-818-2485

1 https://foodinsight.org/2021-food-health-survey/

2 https://foodinsight.org/2021-food-health-survey/

SOURCE Rowdy Mermaid