Rowdy Mermaid Expands Functional Wellness Innovation with the Launch of the First Shelf-Stable Line, good mood soda

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowdy Mermaid , a leading functional beverage brand, is thrilled to announce the release of their latest innovation: good mood soda, a low-sugar, low-calorie, functional soda infused with 200mg of ashwagandha extract. This will be Rowdy Mermaid's first shelf-stable offering, allowing wider audience accessibility to its exceptional functional beverages.

good mood soda good mood soda product line up

This innovative line expansion represents a noteworthy addition to the ever-growing "better for you" soda category. "Ashwagandha is an incredibly powerful adaptogen, uniquely equipped to alleviate stress, a function we strongly believe is missing in this category, and one that sets good mood soda apart," says Jamba Dunn, founder of Rowdy Mermaid. "We use a clinically-studied dose of the most studied Ashwagandha in the world (KSM-66®). Compared to other types of Ashwagandha, KSM-66 is considered to be one of the most potent and bioavailable forms of the herb on the market and has been clinically shown to reduce stress and support healthy cortisol levels." The fusion of these powerful herbal properties with classic soda flavors results in a functional beverage that provides the stress-relieving properties consumers are seeking in a delicious and convenient way. This exciting line of beverages is available in four nostalgic soda flavors; Orange, Grape, Lemon Lime, and Cola.

Consumers can anticipate the arrival of Rowdy Mermaid's good mood soda on store shelves this month, with availability across a wide range of retail locations including Natural Grocers, Lassens, Fresh Thyme, The Fresh Market, Hy-Vee, Bristol Farms, Market District, Mollie Stones, select Jewel Osco stores, Woodmans, United Supermarkets, and numerous other retailers throughout the remainder of this year.

Sharing More Rowdy Love with the National Release of "Hello Ginger" at Whole Foods Market

Alongside the exciting launch of good mood soda, Rowdy Mermaid also recently introduced Hello Ginger, the newest flavor in their core kombucha lineup. This flavor marries the aromatic essence of Japanese yuzu with the zest of lemon and an invigorating kick of ginger.

"I drew inspiration for this flavor from my recent travels in Iceland, where the unique yet universally appealing flavor of tangy yuzu captured my palate," shares Dunn. Hello Ginger perfectly embodies the refreshing and delightful flavors that one would expect from Rowdy Mermaid, and will be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market as well as online through Fresh Direct .

About Rowdy Mermaid

Rowdy Mermaid's story began in 2012 when Jamba Dunn, the company's founder, began brewing homemade beer in his garage. Encouraged by his young daughter to create something she could enjoy, he set out to create a kombucha that was less sugary, less vinegary, less acidic, and ultimately safer. The result was Rowdy Mermaid kombucha, a meticulously crafted, function-forward kombucha that defied convention and was brewed with ethical principles. Today, Rowdy Mermaid stands as a leading beverage brand with an expanding portfolio of functional wellness beverages. The brand remains committed to creating delicious beverages made with functional plant medicine and sustainably sourced ingredients. Explore more on rowdymermaid.com and follow @rowdymermaid on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Arielle Madilian

310-897-4229

[email protected]

SOURCE Rowdy Mermaid