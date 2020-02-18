Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha Announces New Flavor 'Watermelon Bloom' Ahead Of 2020 Natural Products Expo West

Each flavor from Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha has a unique plant-based function - balance, clarity, digestion, immunity - and a light and refreshing profile. The all-new decaffeinated Watermelon Bloom is an invigorating elixir packed with the mystical superfruit known as soursop, complemented with hibiscus and rose, that serves to quench thirst with its function, hydration. Soursop, with its sour citrus flavor notes reminiscent of pineapple, strawberry and apple, is a nutrient-dense fruit native to the tropical regions of the Americas and the Caribbean.

"When we found a combination of watermelon rind and superfood soursop that pulled out the rich taste of watermelon, we knew our latest science-based flavor was born," said Jamba Dunn, Founder and CEO of Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. "Watermelon Bloom is packed with antioxidants, high in vitamin C and low in calories, the perfect balance of sweet and floral, and ultimately helps our consumers stay hydrated. We're looking forward to the first consumer taste tests at Natural Products Expo West."

Rowdy Mermaid will be sampling Watermelon Bloom, in addition to several of its other signature brews, at Booth H403 from March 4-6, and Booth F154 at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace, an innovative outdoor tent event from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, akin to a traditional farmers' market.

Watermelon Bloom will be available on supermarket shelves, including Sprouts Farmers Market and Natural Grocers, beginning in June 2020, in individual 12-ounce cans.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha has cultivated a loyal fan base, and has experienced double or triple digit growth every year since being founded in 2013. They are the first kombucha company to fully transition to 100% recyclable cans as part of a commitment to cleaner supply chains and more sustainable packaging.

"We will continue to bring new and innovative flavors to market as we expand nationally, offering consumers more of the 'function' and great taste they demand all across the U.S.," said Melissa Hauser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha. "With the addition of other key national accounts set to be announced later this year, we are in a better place than ever to keep raising the bar for the kombucha industry."

To keep up with the mermaids or show love for your favorite brew, follow us on Instagram at RowdyMermaidKombucha .

ABOUT ROWDY MERMAID KOMBUCHA

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha combs the planet in search of inspired and powerful ingredients, creating flavors centered around the healthful benefits of functional botanicals, roots and mushrooms. Paying homage to kombucha tradition by crafting with creativity and passion, we rely on science to ensure our brews are always verifiably low in sugar and alcohol. Proudly headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, our products are currently available across 42 states and in Mexico, including partners Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, King Soopers and The Fresh Market. For more information on where to buy our kombucha, please visit rowdymermaid.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

SOURCE Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Related Links

http://www.rowdymermaid.com

