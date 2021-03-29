Rowdy Mermaid Makes Wellness Irresistible with New Adaptonic™ Sparkling Immunity Tonics and Expands Kombucha Distribution Nationwide

BOULDER, Colo., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowdy Mermaid , the functional beverage brand known for its delicious and healthful kombucha , today announced that it's entering a new category with the launch of its Adaptonic™ immunity beverages. The new sparkling tonics are crafted with luscious fruits, botanical herbs and immunity-supporting reishi mushroom extract, though from their incredibly delectable taste, you'd never know it! The launch of Adaptonic coincides with the release of a new Grapefruit Rise kombucha flavor, the brand's first "energizing" kombucha, which, along with Adaptonic, will be available at Rocky Mountain Region Whole Foods Market retail locations. The majority of Rowdy Mermaid's other kombucha flavors will soon be available at all Whole Foods Market locations nationwide.

New Adaptonic Sparking Tonics Make Boosting Immunity Irresistibly Simple and Delicious

The functional beverage market is set to hit $46 billion by 20231, with sales of products with medicinal mushrooms up YoY 200-800%2. Additionally, according to the State of our Health syndicated tracker from Murphy Research , one in three nutrition-engaged consumers are explicitly trying to boost their immune system through their food, beverage and vitamin/supplement choices. This represents a 19% increase over 2019.

As the first sparkling adaptogen tonic powered by reishi mushroom extract, Rowdy Mermaid Adaptonic uniquely combines flavor and function to deliver the immunity-boosting deliciousness consumers are seeking, one beautiful, bubbly can at a time. The immunity-enhancing benefits come from harnessing the qualities of a fiber derived from reishi mushrooms. Nicknamed the "mushroom of immortality," reishis are an immunity-strengthening marvel. While these mushrooms may be immunity powerhouses, Adaptonic is made with reishi mushroom extract that delivers all of their perks, but with none of the mushroom taste. And, Rowdy Mermaid didn't stop with mushrooms. The brand upped the adaptogenic ante by combining the power of reishi extract with other functional ingredients like ashwagandha, matcha tea and holy basil.

Adaptonic is available in four tantalizingly tempting flavors:

Ashwagandha Blackberry combines wellness-waking ashwagandha and bright, sweet blackberry

combines wellness-waking ashwagandha and bright, sweet blackberry Matcha Yuzu is full of antioxidant- and vitamin C-packed matcha tea and tangy yuzu, a nourishing citrus that blurs the lines between grapefruit, orange and lime

is full of antioxidant- and vitamin C-packed matcha tea and tangy yuzu, a nourishing citrus that blurs the lines between grapefruit, orange and lime Strawberry Holy Basil is fresh and fruity thanks to succulent strawberries and body-balancing holy basil

is fresh and fruity thanks to succulent strawberries and body-balancing holy basil Chamomile Lime features the uniquely refreshing intersection of zesty lime and soothing chamomile

All four varieties contain fewer than 25 calories and 6 grams of sugar per 12oz can (MSRP: $3.29/can) and are made with high quality organic ingredients. All Adaptonic flavors are also made with regenerative sugar, which aligns with the brand's goal to have a fully regenerative supply chain. Additionally, Ashwagandha Blackberry, Strawberry Holy Basil and Chamomile Lime flavors are caffeine-free.

"Rowdy Mermaid has always been about celebrating and democratizing the power of functional plant medicine, and our new Adaptonic sparkling immunity tonics beautifully deliver on this mission thanks to their botanic-boosted immunity and wellness benefits," said Jamba Dunn, CEO and founder of Rowdy Mermaid. "We revolutionized kombucha by delivering options that were less 'kombucha-y.' With the Adaptonic collection, we've turned our eye toward creating a new type of adaptogen-fueled functional beverage, leveraging our Rowdy energy, creativity, magic and passion to deliver sustainably sourced, immunity-boosting deliciousness."

The full Adaptonic line is now available on the Rowdy Mermaid website . It will also be available at Whole Foods Market locations in the Rocky Mountain region (Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Utah) in mid-April, and nationwide at all Sprouts locations by the end of May.

The Rowdy Mermaid Kombuchaverse Grows with National Whole Foods Market Distribution

As the fastest-growing, U.S. kombucha brand, Rowdy Mermaid is continuing to expand not only its product offerings, but also its distribution footprint. In late March, kombucha lovers from coast-to-coast will be able to get their Rowdy Mermaid fix as the brand will be available in Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. While assortments will vary slightly by region, all stores will carry Alpine Lavender, Lion's Root, Rowdy Belly, Savory Peach, Strawberry Tonic and Watermelon Bloom flavors.

Launch of Grapefruit Rise Kombucha Flavor Offers A Fresh Take on Extra Energy

Rowdy Mermaid is continuing to grow its widely successful Kombucha line with the introduction of a new Grapefruit Rise flavor. This energizing offering perfectly blends sweet and zesty grapefruit with a touch of aromatic rosemary. With 100mg of added caffeine (just a skosh more than a cup of Joe) thanks to the amazingness that is green tea, Grapefruit Rise is the perfect option for those looking for an extra kick from their kombucha. Like all Rowdy Mermaid kombucha varieties, Grapefruit Rise is low on sugar, low on acid and high on flavor and function. It is available on the Rowdy Mermaid website and in all Rocky Mountain region Whole Foods locations.

All Rowdy Mermaid kombucha and Adaptonic flavors are available on the Rowdy Mermaid website . The functional beverage leader also has a Store Locator to help consumers find local retailers carrying Rowdy Mermaid products.

About Rowdy Mermaid

Rowdy Mermaid's story began in 2012 when Jamba Dunn, the company's founder, began brewing kombucha in his garage. Encouraged by his young daughter, he was inspired to create a kombucha that wasn't so "kombucha-y," meaning less sugary, less vinegary, less acidic and safer. The result was Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha, a scientifically controlled, function-forward kombucha done differently, brewed by doing the right thing across all things. The brand prides itself on turning kombucha skeptics into kombucha evangelists, and doing so while supporting the plants, processes, people and communities in its supply chain. Today, Rowdy Mermaid is a leading functional beverage brand committed more than ever to giving people sustainably sourced deliciousness that's also infused with functional plant medicine. Get rowdy with us at rowdymermaid.com and @rowdymermaid on Instagram.

