Rower Consulting Revolutionizes Analytics with InterWorks Partnership

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rower Consulting, a leader in analytics and data science solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with InterWorks, makers of the innovative Curator platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Rower Consulting's mission to empower enterprises with cutting-edge analytics capabilities. One of Rower's recent successes includes the delivery of a custom integration of Curator by InterWorks for Azurity Pharmaceuticals, creating cohesive views of value chains for multiple lines of business.

Rower Consulting's collaboration with Curator by InterWorks has resulted in the development of a custom-built web application with a powerful recommendation engine, tailored specifically for Azurity Pharmaceuticals' sales teams. This innovative integration allows Azurity to consolidate all their analytics needs into a single, intuitive interface, providing a comprehensive "single pane of glass" experience. Leveraging the latest web technologies, Rower has seamlessly embedded visualizations from leading platforms such as Power BI, Tableau, ThoughtSpot, Looker, and others within Curator by InterWorks, ensuring a user-driven platform for analytics that aligns with the organization's data security needs.

"This partnership with InterWorks represents a new era of analytics excellence," said Nasheed Sabree, CEO and Founder of Rower Consulting. "Our custom integration for Azurity Pharmaceuticals demonstrates the limitless potential of blending operational systems and analytics to drive actionable insights. By leveraging a combination of Snowflake, dbt, Curator, JavaScript, VueJS, Power BI, and Tableau, we have delivered a best-in-class solution that sets a new standard for the industry."

Rower Consulting's implementation not only enhances the capabilities of Curator by InterWorks but also contributes to the continuous improvement of the platform. Through their expertise and innovation, Rower Consulting has enabled additional features and functionalities, unlocking a world of possibilities for decision driven applications.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rower Consulting in delivering cutting-edge analytics solutions to our clients," said a spokesperson from Curator by InterWorks. "Their expertise and dedication to excellence have been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of our platform, and we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration."

For more information about Rower Consulting's innovative solutions, visit https://rowerconsulting.com.

About Rower Consulting

Rower Consulting is a leading provider of analytics and data science solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and delivering actionable insights for enterprises across industries. With a focus on blending software development and analytics expertise, Rower Consulting empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their data. For more information, visit https://rowerconsulting.com and follow the latest updates on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/rower.

