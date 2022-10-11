Rowing Machines Market to grow by USD 303.87 Mn by 2026, Growing Demand from Fitness Enthusiasts to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rowing Machines Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 303.87 million between 2021 to 2026. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.65% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market size, future growth opportunities, key strategies adopted by vendors, new product launches, and key segments to invest in over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026

The global fitness equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of both major vendors and small players operating across the market. In addition, there is considerable competition among the vendors that wish to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such an intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The major players in the market are also focusing on marketing strategies that use effective marketing activities to attract consumers. The promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers boost sales of fitness equipment.

The report identifies Concept2 Inc, First Degree Fitness USA, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Johnson Health Tech, Life Fitness, Nautilus Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., and TECHNOGYM Spa as some of the major market participants. Although the growing demand from fitness enthusiasts will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of awareness about rowing machines and their use will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here.

Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Rowing Machines Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Fitness Centers



Individual Users



Others

The rowing machines market share growth in the fitness centers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Demand for fitness centers has risen amid a growing number of people making efforts to stay fit and in shape, maintain strength, lose weight, and remain stress-free. Moreover, the urge to remain prim and fit fortressed by rising income levels is making consumers willing to pay high fees to fitness centers, including gyms and health clubs. Such factors of fitness centers will boost the market growth in the forecasted period.

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Product innovation will facilitate the rowing machines market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Rowing Machine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Rowing Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Rowing Machines Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist rowing machines market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rowing machines market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rowing machines market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rowing machines market vendors

Rowing Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 303.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BODYCRAFT, Exercycle SL, First Degree Fitness USA, HealthCare International, Hydrow, Icon Health and Fitness Inc, Infiniti, JERAI FITNESS PVT. LTD, Johnson Health Tech, Kettler, Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Proform, Stamina Products Inc., Sunny Distributor Inc., TECHNOGYM SpA, Torque Fitness, WaterRower Inc., York Fitness, and Concept2 Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Fitness centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Fitness centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Fitness centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Individual users - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Individual users - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Concept2 Inc.

Exhibit 107: Concept2 Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Concept2 Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Concept2 Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 First Degree Fitness USA

Exhibit 110: First Degree Fitness USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 111: First Degree Fitness USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 112: First Degree Fitness USA - Key offerings

11.5 Hydrow

Exhibit 113: Hydrow - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hydrow - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Hydrow - Key offerings

11.6 Icon Health and Fitness Inc

Exhibit 116: Icon Health and Fitness Inc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Icon Health and Fitness Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Icon Health and Fitness Inc - Key offerings

11.7 Johnson Health Tech

Exhibit 119: Johnson Health Tech - Overview



Exhibit 120: Johnson Health Tech - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Johnson Health Tech - Key news



Exhibit 122: Johnson Health Tech - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Johnson Health Tech - Segment focus

11.8 Life fitness

Exhibit 124: Life fitness - Overview



Exhibit 125: Life fitness - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Life fitness - Key offerings

11.9 Nautilus Inc.

Exhibit 127: Nautilus Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Nautilus Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Nautilus Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Nautilus Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Stamina Products Inc.

Exhibit 131: Stamina Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Stamina Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Stamina Products Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 TECHNOGYM SpA

Exhibit 134: TECHNOGYM SpA - Overview



Exhibit 135: TECHNOGYM SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: TECHNOGYM SpA - Key offerings

11.12 WaterRower Inc.

Exhibit 137: WaterRower Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: WaterRower Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: WaterRower Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

