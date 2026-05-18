Rowland AI Appoints Albert Chan as President and Chief AI Officer

Meta and Google Executive Joins Leading Land AI Platform to Direct Next Phase of Growth, Bringing Over Two Decades of Technology Marketing and Sales Experience

TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowland AI, the AI platform transforming workflows for land and energy companies, today announced the appointment of Albert Chan as President and Chief AI Officer, effective May 18, 2026. In this role, Chan will lead all core business functions, including product innovation, AI strategy, platform expansion, and growth.

Chan brings more than two decades of executive experience across global technology, AI, and go-to-market leadership, and transitions into the role after serving as Rowland AI's Senior AI Advisor. His addition to Rowland AI's executive team signals a bold investment in product leadership and AI innovation.

Blake Susman, Founder and CEO of Rowland AI, says, "Success in the AI space is all about having the right talent on your team. I am thrilled to have Albert join our team as President and Chief AI Officer. This marks a major step change for Rowland, as we bring true world-class AI talent to our team and industry."

In this newly established role, Chan will lead Rowland AI's growth and product teams. Respected as an AI industry thought leader and expert, Chan has lectured at Harvard Business School and the University of Washington. He brings experience from industry-leading companies, including Meta, Google, and Procter & Gamble.

Previously, Chan held sales leadership roles at Procter & Gamble for a decade before serving as Japan & Korea Country Head at Google and, most recently, as Director and Head of Sales for the North America Small Business Group at Meta. He also served as Chief Revenue Officer at Tickr, an AI analytics startup, where he oversaw both sales and marketing functions.

In Chan's words, "We are at a pivotal moment in time where the industries powering our world need the next generation of trusted AI solutions. I'm excited to provide our strategic partners with reliable agents that will process data more efficiently and securely, automate workflows at scale, and drive breakthrough results."

Built by career landmen and leading Silicon Valley experts, Rowland AI offers an AI platform built to help land and energy companies accelerate their workflows, process documents, and make data-driven decisions through its proprietary knowledge layer, constructed from decades of land experience.

About Rowland.ai: Built by landmen and leading Silicon Valley experts, Rowland.ai incorporates decades of land management experience into an AI platform with a deep understanding of the complexities of land work in the energy industry. Rowland provides expert advice, AI workflow optimization, and intelligent document processing at machine speed, all supported by a SOC 2-compliant infrastructure. New features, including advanced document processing, intelligent workflows, and software development tools, make Rowland the most comprehensive AI solution for land professionals.

Media Contact: Ben Brussat, [email protected]

SOURCE Rowland AI