Rowley Law PLLC Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against the Board of Sigma Designs, Inc.

The complaint filed alleges, among other things, that Sigma and the members of its board of directors violated Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. More specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants have filed proxy solicitation materials with the SEC that misrepresent or omit material information regarding the proposed transaction.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to discuss the action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights, please contact plaintiff's counsel, Shane Rowley, Esq., at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free). Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. AT THIS TIME YOU MAY DO NOTHING AND REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER. YOU MAY ALSO RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

