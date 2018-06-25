ROX United Hires Alicia Lee to Build Brand Strategy and Consumer Engagement Initiatives

In CPG, health and wellness, and sports marketing arenas, Lee has a successful track-record of sales growth through brand awareness and activation campaigns, which included consumer trials at hundreds of spectator events through Limited Time Only product campaigns with professional athletes and Division 1 college programs (Alabama, Florida State, University of Miami, and Syracuse).



"I'm excited to apply my marketing, branding, and digital influencer skill-set to help advance ROX's mission to expand consumer connectivity through memorable consumer engagement and activation experiences," Lee said. " I've led experiential marketing and activation for iconic branded events such as Art Basel, NYC Triathlon, and Ironman. These types of consumer-facing events provide me the expertise to manage direct to consumer marketing campaigns across a wide portfolio."

"Alicia's experience with marketing national brands through digitally-led experiential brand activations reflects ROX United's mission to align with the shifting PR industry to directly engage the increasingly digitally-savvy and connected consumer," ROX United President Roxana Lissa said. "Alicia has a proven record with high-profile clients (Muscle Milk, Red Bull, and Equinox) and her skills will translate well to our clients such as Domino's, Chick-fil-A, Foster Farms, and got milk? (CMPB). Additionally, she will lead the recently acquired UNITED COLLECTIVE client, J Street Hospitality, which is tapping into the collective's bespoke model."

About ROX United

Founded in 1996 by Roxana Lissa to serve the growing needs of the U.S. Hispanic market, and formerly known as RL Public Relations + Marketing, As a passionate, creative and cutting edge PR group that's part of a larger collective, ROX United is uniquely positioned to help brands craft mindful initiatives that break new ground and amplify conversations that resonate with audiences in the U.S. and beyond. Over their 20-year history, ROX United has represented some of the world's leading consumer brands and currently boasts an impressive roster of clients, such as the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Foster Farms, Domino's, Sundial, Natural History Museum, and more. The agency has received numerous accolades including a PRISM Award, Effie Award and multiple HPRA Awards. For more information, visit www.roxunited.com.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rox-united/

https://www.facebook.com/roxunited

https://www.instagram.com/roxunited/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rox-united-hires-alicia-lee-to-build-brand-strategy-and-consumer-engagement-initiatives-300670970.html

SOURCE UNITED COLLECTIVE; Rox United

Related Links

http://www.unitedcollective.com

http://www.roxunited.com

