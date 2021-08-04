Roxana Barad, M.D. Announces The Newest Non-invasive Anti-Aging Treatment to Hit the Market for Fine Lines and Wrinkles Now Offered at Aesthetic Skin & Laser Center

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Roxana Barad, Founder of Aesthetic Skin & Laser Center, and a leader in introducing innovative technology to her patients, is pleased to offer Sofwave™, a new non-invasive ultrasound treatment for fine lines and wrinkles that has recently been introduced to the market.

The SUPERB™ treatment was developed by Sofwave Medical, the emerging leader of energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices. The innovative Sofwave system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving noticeable results with no downtime in a single 30–45-minute treatment.

Dr. Barad states, "This safe and effective treatment is comfortable for patients, and they appreciate that it can fit into their active lifestyle without the need for recovery time. This is the next-generation in aesthetic devices and is exactly what my patients are looking for – delivering natural, long lasting younger skin."

About

Dr. Roxana Barad founded the Aesthetic Skin & Laser Center to help people look and feel their best. Her practice offers the latest science-based options for those who struggle with skin problems associated with aging skin, imperfect complexions, acne, unwanted hair, hair loss, tattoos, body contouring, as well as sexual health concerns. Dr. Barad is well known in Pittsburgh for her aesthetic expertise, artistic eye, holistic approach and keen ability to help people achieve the natural look they desire and achieve overall revitalization. Dr. Barad is a fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. She is a member of the Allegheny County Medical Society and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

About

Sofwave Medical Ltd. Has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction using proprietary break-through technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for patients.

www.sofwave.com

SOURCE Sofwave

