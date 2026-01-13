Roxberry Launches Nationwide in Walmart, Bringing the First Modern Soda for Kids to 2,200+ Stores Across All 50 States

The better-for-you soda parents have been asking for is now easier than ever to find

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxberry, the better-for-you soda for kids, is expanding nationally, becoming the first-ever kids' beverage to enter Walmart's Modern Soda aisle. This isn't just a milestone for the parent-founded brand redefining kids' beverages; it's a win for parents everywhere looking for healthier, more accessible drink options for their little ones. Roxberry is now available at 2,200 Walmart stores, making it easier than ever for families to find a drink kids love and parents feel good about saying "yes" to.

Roxberry was created to solve a growing gap in the beverage aisle. While Modern Soda has transformed how adults shop for beverages themselves, kids have largely been left out. Modern Soda reintroduced soda to adults who had walked away from it, offering better ingredients, less sugar, and less guilt. But as the category evolved, kids were left behind. Parents noticed. In a survey of 4,000 Modern Soda shoppers, nearly 60% said they are actively looking for a kid-friendly option when shopping the category, and 78% said they would purchase Roxberry incrementally if it were available in the Modern Soda set. Walmart's scale and reach make it possible for Roxberry to meet that unmet need at an everyday, family-friendly price point.

"The Modern Soda aisle has become a destination for parents, but until now, there hasn't been something made just for their kids," saidRoxberry Co-Founder and COO Dan Haugen. "We created Roxberry so families wouldn't have to compromise between what kids want and what parents feel good about. Launching in Walmart is a huge moment for us because it puts Roxberry right where families already shop, making those everyday choices a little easier and a lot more fun."

Designed specifically with kids in mind, Roxberry comes in 7.5oz cans that are easy for little hands to hold and just the right amount of carbonation — light, bubbly, and refreshing. Each ready-to-drink can is made with real fruits and vegetables, contains just 5g of sugar, and made without the artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes in many drinks today. Built on a coconut water base, Roxberry delivers hydration kids genuinely love.

Roxberry is currently available in four-packs of three playful fruity flavors: Pink Lava Strawberry Lemonade, Ocean Potion Fruit Punch, and Galaxy Gulp Citrus, packaged in recyclable aluminum cans as a thoughtful alternative to single-use plastics common in kids' beverages.

With its Walmart expansion, Roxberry continues to carve out a new space as the first Modern Soda made just for kids—bringing fun, flavor, and peace of mind to families nationwide.

About: Roxberry is the better-for-you fizz for kids—from a galaxy not so far away and an aisle right down the street. Made from real fruits and veggies, Roxberry is the drink parents can finally say "yes" to and the first Modern Soda for kids. Each can has 5g of sugar and no artificial flavors, sweeteners or dyes, meaning no "fake stuff." And we're not just saving taste buds, we're saving the planet, with recyclable aluminum cans, a thoughtful alternative to single-use plastics common in kids' beverages. Parent-founded, Roxberry is on a mission to bring families together through the most fruitastic, vegetablicious drink option for kids, available in 4-pack, 7.5oz cans of Pink Lava Strawberry Lemonade, Ocean Potion Fruit Punch, and Galaxy Gulp Citrus. Roxberry is co-founded by Lauren and Andy Sauer along with their four kids and COO Dan Haugen. For more information, visit getroxberry.com, follow @getroxberry on Instagram and TikTok or find some near you.

