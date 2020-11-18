Roxby Development Issued Emergency Use Authorization To Decontaminate N95 Respirators

"When the pandemic hit, we were compelled to activate in order to support our country and community. Roxby was in the unique position with the available resources and network of experts to develop a decontamination system in the heart of Appalachia that would enable the reuse of N95 respirators, extending supply during a significant shortage, while simultaneously creating jobs in our community," said Jeffrey Morris, President of Roxby Development. "Our intention from the beginning has been to help fight the pandemic while contributing to the safety, well-fare, and growth of our community."

The Zoe-Ann Decontamination System enables the reuse of compatible N95 respirators that would otherwise be disposed of after a single use. Roxby's Zoe-Ann Decontamination System utilizes a Bioquell Clarus C Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor Generator to decontaminate a maximum of 22,500 compatible N95 respirators per cycle. The Wheeling, WV facility currently has the capability to decontaminate more than 100,000 masks per day in one chamber. The EUA allows for the construction of additional decontamination chambers to increase the capacity of respirators decontaminated by Roxby for reuse by healthcare professionals.

Roxby consulted with nurses and other front-line healthcare workers when developing the Zoe-Ann Decontamination System. All participating healthcare facilities will receive an authorized labeling system which enables personnel to bag their own respirators, which will then be transported by Roxby to the decontamination facility. Upon receipt, each respirator will be evaluated by trained personnel and may be decontaminated up to four times before being discarded. The decontaminated respirators are then packaged based on the facility and unit code and returned to the original user.

For additional information on Roxby's Zoe-Ann Decontamination System visit: https://roxbydecontamination.com.

