Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 4, 2019, in Toronto. A total of 225,792,783 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.04% of the common shares outstanding. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

1. Number of Directors

Votes "For" % "For" Votes Against % Against 208,100,002 94.64 11,789,455 5.36

2. Election of Directors:

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 30, 2019, were elected at the Meeting as Directors of Roxgold.

Name Votes "For" % "For" Votes Withheld % Withheld Mr. Richard Colterjohn 207,980,402 94.58 11,909,255 5.42 Mr. John Dorward 207,854,914 94.53 12,034,743 5.47 Ms. Kate Harcourt 208,010,202 94.60 11,879,455 5.40 Mr. John L. Knowles 207,955,814 94.57 11,993,843 5.43 Mr. Oliver Lennox-King 208,006,814 94.60 11,882,843 5.40 Mr. Norman Pitcher 205,069,206 93.26 14,820,451 6.74 Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein 207,588,902 94.41 12,300,755 5.59

3. Appointment of Auditor

Name Votes "For" % "For" Votes Against % Witheld PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 225,086,898 99.73 602,984 0.27

4. Amended Option Plan

Votes "For" % "For" Votes Against % Against 159,357,494 72.47 60,532,163 27.53

5. Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan

Votes "For" % "For" Votes Against % Against 180,911,476 82.27 38,978,181 17.73

6. Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan

Votes "For" % "For" Votes Against % Against 184,334,329 83.83 35,555,328 16.17

Roxgold's Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is also advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.

