Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 26, 2018, in Toronto. A total of 294,737,506 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.89% of the common shares outstanding. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
Number of Directors
|
Name
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
To set the number of directors at eight
|
290,727,502
|
99.90
|
287,020
|
0.10
Election of Directors:
The eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2018, were elected at the Meeting as Directors of Roxgold.
|
Name
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Mr. Richard Colterjohn
|
287,467,869
|
98.78
|
3,546,653
|
1.22
|
Mr. Paul Criddle
|
290,674,714
|
99.88
|
339,808
|
0.12
|
Mr. John Dorward
|
289,781,145
|
99.58
|
1,233,377
|
0.42
|
Ms. Kate Harcourt
|
290,808,614
|
99.93
|
205,908
|
0.07
|
Mr. John L. Knowles
|
290,915,522
|
99.97
|
99,000
|
0.03
|
Mr. Oliver Lennox-King
|
287,312,869
|
98.73
|
3,701,653
|
1.27
|
Mr. Norman Pitcher
|
287,463,049
|
98.78
|
3,551,473
|
1.22
|
Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein
|
286,626,169
|
98.49
|
4,388,353
|
1.51
Appointment of Auditor
|
Name
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed as auditors
|
294,625,724
|
99.96
|
111,782
|
0.04
Roxgold's Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.
About Roxgold
Roxgold is a gold mining company with its key asset, the high grade Yaramoko Gold Mine, located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, West Africa. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.
