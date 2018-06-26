Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

News provided by

Roxgold Inc.

17:00 ET

TORONTO, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 26, 2018, in Toronto.  A total of 294,737,506 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.89% of the common shares outstanding.  The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

Number of Directors

Name

Votes
"For"

%
"For"

Votes Against

% Against

To set the number of directors at eight

290,727,502

99.90

287,020

0.10

Election of Directors:
The eight nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 15, 2018, were elected at the Meeting as Directors of Roxgold.

Name

Votes
"For"

%
"For"

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mr. Richard Colterjohn

287,467,869

98.78

3,546,653

1.22

Mr. Paul Criddle

290,674,714

99.88

339,808

0.12

Mr. John Dorward

289,781,145

99.58

1,233,377

0.42

Ms. Kate Harcourt

290,808,614

99.93

205,908

0.07

Mr. John L. Knowles

290,915,522

99.97

99,000

0.03

Mr. Oliver Lennox-King

287,312,869

98.73

3,701,653

1.27

Mr. Norman Pitcher

287,463,049

98.78

3,551,473

1.22

Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein

286,626,169

98.49

4,388,353

1.51

Appointment of Auditor

Name

Votes
"For"

%
"For"

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP appointed as auditors

294,625,724

99.96

111,782

0.04

Roxgold's Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.

About Roxgold
Roxgold is a gold mining company with its key asset, the high grade Yaramoko Gold Mine, located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso, West Africa.  Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roxgold-announces-voting-results-of-annual-meeting-300672766.html

SOURCE Roxgold Inc.

Related Links

www.roxgold.com

Also from this source

Jun 25, 2018, 17:00 ET Roxgold Receives Approval of Mining Decree for the Bagassi South...

May 15, 2018, 20:45 ET Roxgold Delivers Record Gold Production and Cash Flow in First...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting

News provided by

Roxgold Inc.

17:00 ET