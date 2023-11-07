Roxtec presents 3D CAD library for AVEVA E3D Design

Roxtec International AB

07 Nov, 2023, 03:44 ET

KARLSKRONA, Sweden, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To simplify the work process for design engineers, cable and pipe sealing solution provider Roxtec now offers a 3D CAD library for the software AVEVA E3D Design.

Design engineers and project owners must be able to consider and design cable, pipe, and conduit transits at an early stage of a project. It helps them save time, deliver top quality, and ensure safety. Therefore, the cable and pipe sealing specialists at Roxtec continuously develop their technical documentation, CAD models, 3D CAD libraries and BIM objects, and make them accessible in different design and construction software.

Optimizing the design workflow

With the Roxtec 3D CAD library for AVEVA E3D Design, design engineers can select and integrate Roxtec sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations in their designs without leaving the AVEVA E3D Design user interface. Using this integration enables features applicable to a wide range of industries when designing cable and pipe penetrations. Design engineers can:        

  • Design cable and pipe transits in a versatile modeling environment for the process plant, marine and power industries           
  • Streamline the design process by utilizing manufacturer-approved Roxtec product representations           
  • Benefit from the convenience of the library for AVEVA E3D Design as well as AVEVA PDMS

Business Development and Strategy Implementation Manager, Technical & Commercial Support Marine & Offshore, Roxtec, on +46 733 31 32 49 or via [email protected]

New white paper on how to design rooms for fumigation

The white paper "Airtight solutions. A future-focused look at designing for fumigation" by Andrew Somerville of Hoare Lea and Shem Sacewicz of HOK...

