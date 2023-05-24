Roxtec presents new GRP sealing solutions for composite structures

News provided by

Roxtec International AB

24 May, 2023, 02:51 ET

KARLSKRONA, Sweden, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxtec GRP frames and sleeves for cable and pipe transits are made for newbuilds or retrofit applications on boats in fiberglass or composite. They are attached through lamination or gluing on superyachts, electric ferries, rescue boats, and patrol and navy vessels.

Shipbuilders use the frames and sleeves in glass-reinforced polyester to maintain solid, strong, and light structures. There are several versions to choose from depending on sealing needs and requirements for the cable and pipe penetrations.

Rectangular GRP frame

There is the light and strong rectangular Roxtec SRC r20 GRP frame with rounded corners. It forms an entire multi-cable and pipe transit with Roxtec modules and a compression unit. Its rounded corners reduce stress concentration and the risk of cracks.

Sleeves for different Roxtec round seals

There are also the round Roxtec SL GRP sleeves. They are available in different sizes and are used together with Roxtec round sealing solutions, such as the Roxtec R transit for multiple cables and pipes, the Roxtec RS seal for single cables or pipes, and the Roxtec RS PPS/S seal for single plastic pipes. 

Roxtec GRP solutions are:

  • Type approved
  • Watertight
  • Gas-tight
  • A-class fire rated

All Roxtec GRP composite solutions are developed for lamination or gluing to the structure.

"This is a smart way to avoid drilling and bolting and thereby reduce the risk of cracks in the structure," says Ernes Music, Global Product Manager, Global Products, of Roxtec. "You maintain the strength of the composite deck or bulkhead and can rely on our tested and certified seals."

For further information, please contact:
Ernes Music
Global Product Manager
Roxtec International AB
+46 733 31 30 33
[email protected]

SOURCE Roxtec International AB

Also from this source

TOWARDEX selects Roxtec seals for cables and conduits

Roxtec and Consilium Safety Group announce strategic partnership to enhance marine safety

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.