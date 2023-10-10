ROXX Vodka Partners with Premier Scottsdale Bachelorette Services

Arizona-Founded Vodka Company Makes a Splash in Booming Bachelorette Scene

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Local craft vodka brand ROXX Vodka is humbled to announce its newest partnerships with Scottsdale Bachelorette and Girl About Town , Scottsdale's premier bachelorette party planning services and event planners.

The award-winning, premium vodka, popularized for its uniquely smooth and refreshing taste, is looking to enhance bachelorette experiences in the Valley by working alongside the leaders in the industry. ROXX Vodka recently created celebratory drinks that can be found across Scottsdale, including bride-themed, sharable cocktails with special presentations, those which are just a click away on Scottsdale Bachelorette's online itinerary of bachelorette dining destinations.

"ROXX Vodka is the perfect way for our bachelorettes visiting Scottsdale to celebrate the bride's special weekend in a way that's uniquely Arizona," says Casey Homan, CEO and owner of Scottsdale Bachelorette. "Whether they're at their Airbnb enjoying ROXX cocktails by the pool or out on the town ordering up ROXX's signature Trophy Wife shared cocktail, groups love incorporating the 'He put a ROXX on it' theme into their weekend."

According to The New York Times , Scottsdale has hosted more than 3,600 parties in 2021 and 11,600 were planned throughout 2022. As the city's popularity grows and the visiting numbers climb, so does the demand for businesses offering unique experiences to stand out to brides and their groups. With Instagram-worthy creations such as the ROXX Vodka Ring Shot Package, which includes a bottle of ROXX Vodka, a ROXX Vodka branded ring float, ring shot glasses and bucket hats for the bride and friends for purchase through Girl About Town, unique packages like this create an elevated experience for the bride and her friends.

"I feel so honored that ROXX Vodka asked Girl About Town to partner on a package for our incoming bachelorettes," says Meghan Alfonso, CEO and founder of Girl About Town. "I am always looking for unique and different services to offer our clients and feel this package is perfect for brides. I mean, who wouldn't want a shot of ROXX Vodka out of a diamond ring pop?"

ROXX Vodka's bachelorette cocktails can be found across the Valley at popular bars and restaurants including the Barbie Bachelorette ROXX bottle presentation at Barstool Scottdale, the Trophy Wife shareable cocktail at Bevvy and The Porch locations, and the shareable Field of Flowers cocktail at Farm & Craft, among others.

About ROXX Vodka:

Locally owned and award-winning, ROXX Vodka is a premium craft vodka imported from Poland, distilled six times using the highest quality, pure, organic rye. Uniquely smooth and refreshing, this vodka utilizes crystal clean water from Poland's deepest natural springs. ROXX Vodka can be found across the Valley only at select restaurants and retail outlets, such as AJ's Fine Foods locations, among others.For more information on where to experience ROXX Vodka or have it delivered directly to your door, please visit www.roxxvodka.com .

