Roy App Launches on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Empowering Fans to Directly Support Student Athletes

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roy app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering student athletes a new way to receive direct support from fans. With Roy, fans can play a key role in shaping the future of their favorite teams, while athletes maximize their Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") potential. By highlighting fan support throughout the season, Roy helps promote roster stability and encourages athletes to stay committed to their schools. In addition to fostering loyalty, the Roy platform provides transparency for both fans and athletes, creating an open marketplace where NIL payments are straightforward, eliminating speculation and uncertainty.

Fostering Roster Stability in the NIL Era

Roy is redefining roster stability by providing fans the opportunity to directly support athletes like never before. Roy empowers college athletes to take control of their NIL value by providing a platform where fans can support them directly throughout the season. This continuous fan engagement reduces the temptation for athletes to transfer purely for financial reasons, as they can optimize their NIL earnings without leaving their current programs.

As Cale Johnston, Founder and CEO of Roy, explains: "NIL has brought athletes long-overdue benefits, but it's also frustrated fans as they watch their favorite players slip away in the transfer portal. At Roy, we're keeping athletes committed by getting fans more involved. We're bringing back what makes college sports great—loyalty, passion, and community."

Fandom Evolved: Support the Players, Change the Game

On the Roy platform, fans can directly support athletes on their NIL journey, whether they're solidifying their commitment or evaluating their options. By backing an athlete on Roy, fans pool their support to help make a real difference. If the athlete stays at or chooses the school you backed, you'll gain exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to their journey through four exclusive videos co-created by the athlete and Roy. If an athlete chooses a different school or doesn't fulfill their content obligations, your payments are refunded, ensuring your support is not wasted.

Roy vs. College Collectives: What Makes It Different?

While many athletes benefit from large college collectives, which often rely heavily on resources from major donors and businesses, Roy offers a fan-centric alternative that shifts the power to everyday fans. Unlike collectives, where donations are spread across entire programs with little transparency, Roy allows fans to directly support specific athletes, ensuring their money goes directly to the athletes they care about most. Contributions are held securely, and athletes are only paid when they have fulfilled their commitments.

For Athletes: Maximize the Power of Your NIL Potential

Roy empowers athletes to unlock the full value of their NIL by directly tracking fan contributions, similar to how Zillow allows homeowners to track the value of their property. Instead of just gaining insights, athletes can leverage this support to maximize their earning potential in real time. Fan support showcases where athletes have the strongest backing, allowing them to capitalize on their market value and make informed decisions throughout their collegiate careers.

Roy's $5,000 Sweepstakes

This September, Roy is giving you a chance to win $5,000! Simply download the Roy app, complete your fan profile, and you'll be automatically entered into the Roy $5,000 Sweepstakes. Don't miss out—join the Roy revolution today! No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited. For full details, visit www.joinroy.com/roy-5000-sweepstakes.

About Roy

Roy is an innovative NIL platform that connects fans and athletes through a transparent and engaging campaign process. By empowering fans to support athletes while offering real-time assessments of NIL market value, Roy is shaping the future of college sports. For more information, download the Roy app or visit www.joinroy.com.

