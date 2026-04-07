Roy H. Link Honored with the 2026 Ann O. Fletcher Award for Distinguished Service

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Link Engineering Company (LINK) is proud to announce that Chairman Roy H. Link has been recognized with the 2026 Ann O. Fletcher Award for Distinguished Service. Presented by The Engineering Society of Detroit (ESD) and its Affiliate Council, the award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional dedication and service. Established in Ann O. Fletcher's name, it commemorates her lifetime contributions to ESD. Roy received the award for his ongoing contributions during the 55th Gold Award Reception & Recognition.

Roy began his career at LINK in 1970, following in the footsteps of his father, Herbert Wolfgang Link, who founded the company in 1935. Since becoming CEO and President in 1989, he has guided LINK's evolution from a small family business into a global leader in specialty equipment and innovative testing solutions. His leadership, vision, and commitment—combined with the dedication of the LINK team—have shaped the company's success.

Throughout his career, Roy has also been deeply engaged in supporting engineering communities locally and globally, serving on numerous boards and contributing to industry organizations. His service extends across several leadership roles, including his tenure as Past President of ESD and his involvement with the Rackham Foundation, where he previously served as Chair and now serves as Treasurer. He is also the current Chair of the Executive Committee of the College of Fellows. In recognition of his outstanding humanitarian achievements and broad community impact, Roy received the Horace Rackham Humanitarian Award from the ESD in 2015.

"I am incredibly humbled to be able to work with ESD and do my part in supporting the industry," says Roy. "The impact that this organization, and all of those that are a part of it, have on reinforcing innovation and supporting the next generation of engineers is invaluable. It has been an honor and privilege to work with so many great leaders in the industry through my decades with ESD, and I am all the richer for it."

About LINK

Link Group, Inc. (LINK), parent to Link Engineering Company, Link Industries, and Tescor, consists of businesses that offer customized solutions, with a focus on delivering high value to each of their customers. Offerings consist of the design and manufacture of customized, high-precision test, research, simulation, quality control, and thermal solution equipment; comprehensive test services; and in the case of Link Industries, customized, high-precision cutting tools. LINK's corporate headquarters are in Plymouth, Michigan (US), with manufacturing and design facilities, laboratory and vehicle test operations, and support teams around the world.

Established in 1935, LINK prides itself on being family-owned, currently led by the second and third generation of the Link family. As many of our team members have been with LINK for a generation or more, the LINK team is equipped with a wealth of knowledge, providing decades of hands-on experience, creativity, and care, supporting our global customer base with highly technical solutions.

About The Engineering Society of Detroit (ESD)

Founded in 1895, The Engineering Society of Detroit is one of the nation's oldest and largest multidisciplinary engineering organizations. The ESD is dedicated to promoting excellence, innovation, and professional growth across Michigan's engineering and scientific communities. Through education, outreach, and industry collaboration, ESD supports today's professionals while inspiring and preparing the next generation of technical leaders.

SOURCE Link Engineering