Roy Huang From FRESCO Will Be the Youngest and Only Chinese Speaker at Forbes Art Basel Conference

Roy Huang, the co-founder of FRESCO, will attend this conference and talk about how FRESCO will expand the art population and introduce a new art engagement model through blockchain technology.

Roy Huang is the co-founder of FRESCO, the world's first blockchain art asset network. With extensive experience and resources in finance, technology and art collecting, Roy explores the front edge of the art-tech industry. Coming from a collector family, Roy has formed an appreciation for art since the very beginning. And he clearly sees how blockchain can help improve the provenance, promotion and liquidation of artwork at a global scale, so he decided to create FRESCO with a team of passionate art and blockchain people.

A guest lecturer at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business and guest speaker at University of Toronto, New Art Academy and BlockInvest, Roy Huang has been actively advocating for the integration of the art market and technology. He is a patron of major art museums in the U.S., including MoMA and the Met, and a member of The Cultivist, an exclusive club for globally renowned art collectors. His private art collection, HRY Collection, focuses on post-war and contemporary art with works from Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Jack Whitten, Takashi Murakami and more.

His most recent acquisition is Virgil Abloh's JCDecaux, one of the very first works from the star artist.

Roy is one of the youngest speakers ever at Art Basel and Forbes Live, and he aims higher. From the early start of his art collection and patronage career, he intends to bridge the communication between China and other cultures.

Among the few Chinese deeply involved and actively speaking on international art stages, Roy hopes to deliver his message to a broader audience beyond the exclusive art world.

Inventing the first ICD in blockchain industry, Roy discovers and attracts an art community of over 100,000 people from Vietnam, Nigeria, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia and other currently art scene-underrepresented countries in the past months. From FRESCO's weekly art campaigns, he received thousands of comments, calling for more opportunities to access art.

Realizing the significance of a growing community, he is determined to reinforce FRESCO's global impact, bring art for all and engage all in art through aesthetic education and advanced technology.

Organizers of "Basel ArtTech + Blockchain Connect" conference:

Forbes:

Under the global education of Forbes, Forbes Live hosts various dynamic and interactive events that bring the stories, discoveries and debates from the world's most influential leaders, policy-makers, entrepreneurs and artists — uniting these global forces to harness their collective knowledge, address today's critical issues and discover innovative solutions. Speakers at Forbes Live include Bill Gates, Evan Spiegel, Warren Buffett, Sir Richard Branson, Chris Capossela and those who revolutionize healthcare, ease the global refugee crisis or invent breakthrough technology.

New Art Academy:

New Art Academy's mission is to make education about art and innovative technology available and accessible to professionals around the world. New Art Academy hosts panel discussions, lectures and conferences on the topics ranging from art and blockchain to artificial intelligence globally. New Art Academy partners with Forbes Global Education, Strategic Legal Counsel, CKGSB, eBay and various other industry leaders in the world.

Art Basel:

Art Basel builds world-leading shows in Basel, Hong Kong and Miami, connecting collectors, galleries and artists and supporting the role galleries play in nurturing the careers of artists. Art Basel draws a strong turnout of both established and new collectors from over 100 countries. Art Basel in Basel attracted an attendance of 95,000 as a pivotal meeting point for the international art world in 2017. The same year, the show brought together 291 premier galleries from 35 countries, presenting extraordinary contemporary and modern works by over 4,000 artists.

The Art Basel publications "The Art Market" and "The Art Market Principles and Best Practices" are a commitment to increasing the transparency and accountability of the art market. The Art Market, an annual global art market analysis presented with UBS, covers all aspects of the international market and highlights the most important developments in the art world.

About FRESCO

The top sponsor of Forbes "Basel ArtTech + Blockchain Connect" conference, FRESCO is the world's first blockchain art digital asset network, aiming to expand art population and introduce new engagement model through blockchain technology. FRESCO creates a decentralized art ecosystem, serving artists, investors, dealers, galleries, museums and auction houses.

Through blockchain technology and Elastos' operating system, FRESCO enables liquidation, promotion and provenance of artworks at a global scale. Based on a collaborative emphasis on integrating art with technology, FRESCO and DSL Collection reach a global strategic partnership, creating a publicly accessible and experiential platform for artworks.

Launching art tests, museum visits, art conversations and art awards, FRESCO is building the largest art community in the world.

FRESCO mainly consists of FRES artwork trust value (FRES Trust) and FRES artwork blockchain digital copyright (FRES Edition).

FRES Trust is a blockchain-based art value measurement system. FRES Edition is the limited digital assets copyright issued by artwork holders on FRESCO platform.

FRESCO is launching the world's first ICD (Initial Coin Distribution), distributing 300 million FRESCO tokens to the global community free of charge. Through this process, FRESCO will enable nearly 150,000 people to learn and understand the art world. This is something even the world's leading art institutions can't achieve.

Through FRES Trust and FRES Edition, FRESCO manages to expand the art investment population to the whole world and therefore pushes the art market to an unprecedented level.

