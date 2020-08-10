Roy Jones Jr. Launches New CBD Brand, Left Hook CBD

COMMACK, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely recognized as one of the best "Pound for Pound" boxers of all time, Roy Jones Jr. has created a stir in the sports world after signing a contract to fight Mike Tyson on Sept. 12, 2020. In a self-proclaimed "David vs. Goliath" event, Roy (51) seems un-phased by the recent media frenzy surrounding Mike Tyson's return to boxing. This includes the high octane training videos that show Tyson to be in solid shape leading up to this bout. Roy in his prime was one of the most dynamic boxers of all time, winning titles in 4 different weight classes.

Tyson, who hasn't entered the ring in 15 years, has spent the last three years building his cannabis empire Tyson Ranch. Tyson Ranch is said to be earning Tyson upwards of one million dollars per month. This week, Roy Jones Jr. has decided to throw his hat in the ring and enter the ever-emerging cannabis space himself. Roy has partnered with New York-based manufacturer The Emerald Corp. to launch his new product line, Left Hook CBD. Left Hook is likely named after Roy's deadly left hook that has battered fighters from Jeff Lacy to James Toney throughout his career. The Emerald Corp is known industry-wide for utilizing well known botanical supplements to enhance their CBD products. Their new 35,000 sq. foot cleanroom facility in Long Island, NY will serve as Left Hook's headquarters and distribution hub. The brand will consist of four products:

Knuckle Up - 1500mg CBD Joint Support Rub* w/ Arnica Oil & Turmeric - $79.99

Body Work - 1000mg CBD Lotion w/ Frankincense & Lavender - $49.99

Knock Out - 500mg CBD Sleep Tincture* w/ Melatonin - $24.99

Recovery - 1000mg CBD Tincture w/ Spirulina - $49.99

CBD products are gaining popularity in the sports world. Namely in combat sports, where fighters like Nate Diaz, Shannon Brigs and Sean O'Malley are all heavily involved in the CBD space. Roy's "Knuckle Up" Joint Support Rub features Arnica Oil & Turmeric that are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. As combat sports appear to lead the way for CBD mainstreaming in sports, celebrity-backed brands are helping to educate consumers on the possible benefits CBD may have.

Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson seem to be at the point of no return as they train hard leading up to the fight. Tyson has made it clear that he "only knows one way to fight" and would be holding nothing back on Sept. 12. This 8 Round exhibition with no judges is sure to be nothing short of entertaining and it is likely both of these boxing legends may need all the CBD the can get their hands on.

