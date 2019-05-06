Roy Rogers Chooses SiteZeus' Prescriptive-Led Growth Solutions To Fuel Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiteZeus is pleased to announce a new relationship with iconic restaurant brand Roy Rogers. The Western-themed QSR chain has selected SiteZeus and its Prescriptive-Led Growth (PLG) powered solutions to support the company's expansion throughout the MidAtlantic and Northeast.

Originally founded in 1968, Frederick, Md.-based Roy Rogers currently has 48 corporate and franchise restaurants in six states. As Roy Rogers prepares to launch an aggressive new franchise expansion initiative, the company has been investing heavily in its human and technology resources. Aligning with SiteZeus is a critical component of that mission, explained Executive Vice President Jeremy Biser.

"We have been putting many new pieces in place to improve our model and create a more appealing and rewarding business opportunity," said Biser. "By providing our franchise partners with a more robust site selection and analysis tool, we're giving them the best possible opportunity to succeed in bringing Roy Rogers back to markets eager for our return and introducing our brand to new markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast."

"We are incredibly excited to play a role in the next chapter of expansion for Roy Rogers," said Keenan Baldwin, Co-Founder at SiteZeus. "This is a brand that recognizes PLG as the future of making scientific location-based decisions that provide an edge in today's highly competitive marketplace."

Biser also noted that the ability to "test drive" SiteZeus' solutions with a proof of concept was key to its decision. The SiteZeus proof of concept inputs client performance data to build a dynamic model that can run actual scenarios. How many stores can I open in a market? Why do two stores that look exactly the same on paper perform very differently? Clients can see the model in action – with their own data – even before they commit.

"Having the opportunity to see our actual information processed through SiteZeus in a test run was very helpful toward understanding how it will enhance our site-evaluation process," said Biser. "Now that we've signed on to use it, we are eager to put SiteZeus to work helping the Roy Rogers brand grow substantially throughout the East."

About SiteZeus

SiteZeus® is a location intelligence technology platform that delivers cloud-based Prescriptive-Led Growth (PLG) modeling solutions for multi-unit brands. Our platform is powered by artificial intelligence to create fast, accurate and transparent modeling. Brands leverage our technology to make confident, data-driven decisions to solve for growth and optimization. For a free Proof of Concept or more info on how SiteZeus' custom, PLG models can help grow your company, contact us at info@sitezeus.com.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. Founded in 1968, the company is known for serving up a "Triple Threat" – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers. – and for its famous Fixin's Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . Franchise opportunities are now available in select markets to qualified candidates. Information about existing opportunities can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or obtained by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

SOURCE SiteZeus

Related Links

http://www.sitezeus.com

