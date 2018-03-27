Roy Rogers® Restaurants Celebrates 50th Anniversary By Partnering With Cal Ripken, Jr. And The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation

"We are ecstatic to partner with Cal Ripken, Jr. and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation to help celebrate our monumental 50th anniversary," said Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers® Restaurants. "The legacy of Cal Ripken, Jr. and his streak align with our core values at Roy Rogers® Restaurants. We are committed to working together to help support our local communities."

"Roy Rogers is a brand I have known and enjoyed since I was a kid and I am thrilled to partner with them in their 50th year," said Cal Ripken, Jr.

Known as baseball's "Iron Man" for playing in a world record 2,632 consecutive games, Ripken spent 21 seasons in the major leagues, all with his hometown Baltimore Orioles. Inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007, Ripken's name has become synonymous with strength, character, perseverance and integrity. Since his retirement, Ripken continues to share these values through Ripken Baseball and its Ripken Experience youth complexes.

In 2001, Cal and the Ripken family founded the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation in honor of their patriarch. The national foundation improves the lives of underserved youth through effective programs and the building of Youth Development Parks. In 2017, the Ripken Foundation impacted over 1.4 million kids nationwide through its Youth Development Parks and mentor programs.

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary, Roy Rogers® Restaurants will offer customers various new initiatives throughout the year including rollback prices, prizes through various contests, and a roundup campaign and commemorative cup benefiting the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and the communities in which Roy Rogers® Restaurants are located.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Maryland, the Plamondon Companies own and operate 24 Roy Rogers® Restaurants and oversee 30 franchise locations in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Roy Rogers® Restaurants are known in the industry as the "Triple Threat" – serving USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great tasting burgers. Unique to Roy's is the Fixin's Bar®, featuring a variety of condiments, such as fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, jalapeños and signature sauces. Amenities include drive-thru, flat screen TV and free Wi-Fi. For more on our business, promotions, products and franchise opportunities, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

