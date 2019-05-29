Roy Rogers Restaurants Selects MDB Communications as Agency of Record

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roy Rogers® Restaurants announced today that it has selected MDB Communications as its agency of record. MDB will provide account planning and strategy, creative services, and media planning for the iconic 50-year-old brand, building off its core values of traditionally good food and traditionally good values.

MDB will create an integrated campaign around the four key pillars embodying Roy Rogers' philosophy: Quality People, Quality Products, Quality Experiences, and Quality Business. The agency will employ radio, digital, print, out-of-home, experiential, and social media marketing initiatives and promotions to rebrand the iconic restaurant chain and elevate awareness and excitement throughout the MidAtlantic and Northeast regions of the United States, where the chain currently has locations and plans to expand. Public relations will also advance the brand in conjunction with promotions and expansion milestones.

"We're delighted to have the opportunity to reignite, as well as introduce, such a beloved brand to existing and new customers. Roger Rogers is truly one of a handful of brands that evoke such loyalty from their fans. To be selected as agency of record from such a tough competitive field is an honor," said Cary Hatch, CEO of MDB Communications.

MDB has worked with high-profile brands including Sprint, the Newseum, Destination DC, the International Spy Museum, and National Geographic.

"Being Royalists themselves, the MDB team demonstrated an immediate understanding of and enthusiasm for the opportunities that exist with Roy Rogers. MDB brings a portfolio of not only strong creative and strategic thinking, but also the tactics necessary to make these successful in execution. As we work together to create even more excitement through innovation and expansion, we expect increased interest and trial from across the region, and the country," said Mark Jenkins, Senior Director of Marketing for Roy Rogers.

Jim Plamondon, co-owner of Roy Rogers, shared, "People have a lot of nostalgic fondness for this brand. That is an asset we definitely want to leverage going forward. But we also want to create and capitalize on relationships with new populations, whether they be up and coming generations, additional demographic groups or simply people in markets where we haven't been before or haven't been in a long time."

About MDB Communications

Founded in 1981, MDB Communications is a full-service, advertising and marketing communications firm focused primarily on consumer branding, digital media and developing advanced programs and contextual targeting initiatives for companies, associations and non-profits. The firm has won more than 187 awards for client work and is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information on MDB Communications, please visit www.mdbcomm.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @mdbcomm.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants

Based in Frederick, Maryland, Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a "Triple Threat" – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers. Roy Rogers is also known for its famous Fixin's Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Today, Roy Rogers remains faithful to the tradition of serving an appealing choice of menu items, made with the best ingredients, in a comfortable, welcoming setting. That commitment has resulted in steady growth for the company and a fiercely loyal following throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region. Additional company information is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com. Follow @RoyRogersRestaurants on Facebook and Instagram and @RoysRestaurants on Twitter.

Roy Rogers Restaurants was founded in 1968, and currently consists of 24 company-owned restaurants and 24 franchise restaurants in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Franchise opportunities are now available in select markets to qualified candidates. Information about existing opportunities can be found at www.royrogersfranchising.com or obtained by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at franchise@royrogersrestaurants.com or (301) 695-1534.

