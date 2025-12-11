Royal Air Maroc Launches First Nonstop Service Between Los Angeles and Casablanca

Historic route takes flight June 7, 2026, connecting Africa and the U.S. West Coast with three weekly flights.

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Air Maroc will launch a new nonstop service between Los Angeles (LAX) and Casablanca (CMN) on June 7, 2026. The route marks the first direct air link between Africa and the U.S. Pacific Coast, offering a 11-hour connection and representing a major step forward in the expansion of the airline's long-haul network.

Operating three times per week, the new service responds to growing intercontinental travel demand ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The route will serve the Moroccan and African diasporas, American tourists, business travelers, as well as soccer fans traveling from Morocco, Africa, and Europe to the United States for this worldwide celebration.

"This direct route to Los Angeles is much more than a new destination, it marks a historic milestone for Royal Air Maroc and for air connectivity across the African continent," said Hamid Addou, Chairman and CEO of Royal Air Maroc. "It embodies our ambition to bring Morocco closer to major global economic, tourism, and cultural hubs while supporting the Kingdom's momentum of global engagement. As a key player in tourism, Royal Air Maroc contributes to strengthening the visibility of Morocco in the U.S., one of the largest outbound travel markets."

With this new service, Casablanca further strengthens its position as a major hub linking Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The launch aligns with Royal Air Maroc's strategic development plan, which includes expanding the fleet, opening new routes, and increasing international and domestic service.

Flights will be operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, known for its comfort, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Passengers will enjoy Royal Air Maroc's long-haul service, individual entertainment, and a comfortable travel experience.

Expanding the North American Network

Royal Air Maroc strengthens its presence in North America, where the airline already serves New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, Montreal, and Toronto. The new Los Angeles route complements increased frequencies on other strategic long-haul gateways, including Miami, Washington, D.C., São Paulo and Dubai.

With this expansion, Royal Air Maroc reaffirms its leadership in African aviation and solidifies Morocco's position as a world-class hub, in strategic anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2030, co-hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

Flight schedule: Effective June 7, 2026 (local times)

From Los Angeles (LAX) to Casablanca (CMN)

Flight AT251

Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays

Departure: 10:20 a.m.

Arrival: 5:25 a.m. (next day)

From Casablanca (CMN) to Los Angeles (LAX)

Flight AT250

Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays

Departure: 4:00 a.m.

Arrival: 8:20 a.m.

Customers can book their tickets today by visiting royairmaroc.com, contacting Royal Air Maroc call centers and sales offices, or via their preferred travel agency.

About Royal Air Maroc

Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc, present in Africa since its creation in 1957, is a leading airline in the continent. Royal Air Maroc has a young fleet of 60 planes and connects Morocco's main airports to over 90 international airports around the world.

In July 2023, Royal Air Maroc embarked on a journey toward a new dimension by signing a 2023–37 program contract with the government. The objective is to elevate Royal Air Maroc's positioning from regional operator to global carrier, quadruple its current fleet to 200 aircrafts and ensure the transportation of 32 million passengers per year by 2037.

By joining oneworld in 2020, Royal Air Maroc was the first African company to be part of this prestigious alliance. The partnership with oneworld, which includes the most beautiful world references in air transport, allows Morocco to connect with a network of more than 520 million travelers and 900 destinations in 170 countries.

For more information, visit royalairmaroc.com.

