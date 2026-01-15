Royal Biologics Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Aroa Biosurgery for Myriad Matrix™ Restore

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Biologics, a leader in innovative biologic solutions for wound care and tissue repair, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Aroa Biosurgery for Myriad Matrix™ Restore, expanding access to advanced soft tissue repair solutions across outpatient and mobile care settings in the United States.

Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Biologics will serve as the exclusive outpatient distributor of Myriad Matrix™ Restore, bringing this cutting-edge regenerative product to a broad patient population outside of the hospital setting. Establishing this partnership reinforces Royal Biologics' commitment to delivering high-impact biologic solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance care delivery.

Royal Biologics CEO Salvatore Leo stated, "We are excited to announce our exclusive strategic distribution partnership with AROA. Backed by years of credible clinical evidence and global success, the Myriad™ brand represents a meaningful advancement in wound care. We are proud to bring Myriad Matrix™ Restore to clinicians and providers in 2026, offering a differentiated, innovative solution at a time when the wound care market is undergoing significant change and seeking new alternatives to traditional options. Launching in 2026, Myriad Matrix™ Restore offers clinicians a compelling alternative in a market where there has been limited recent innovation."

About Myriad Matrix™ Restore

Myriad Matrix™ Restore is an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold designed to support soft tissue repair, reinforcement, and complex wound healing. It is constructed from layers of AROA ECM™, a biologic scaffold derived from ovine forestomach tissue that retains a rich array of structural and signaling proteins essential to natural tissue healing. Myriad Matrix™ Restore is engineered with perforations and interstitial spaces that facilitate rapid cell infiltration and angioconduction, helping to accelerate the body's regenerative response and promote organized tissue formation. 1

The product is strong and adaptable, easy to trim and handle, and indicated across a range of wound types, including partial- and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, diabetic and venous ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, and more. 1

About Royal Biologics

Royal Biologics is dedicated to advancing wound care and soft tissue repair through a curated portfolio of biologic and regenerative products. With a focus on clinician support, patient outcomes, and broad access across sites of service, Royal Biologics partners with healthcare providers to deliver innovative and reliable solutions that drive healing where it matters most.

