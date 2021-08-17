Royal Biologics Announces Partnership With Vilex Launching Its ALC Technology Into Lower Extremity Industry

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Biologics, an Autologous and Live Cellular solutions-focused company, and Vilex, a leader in lower extremity orthopedic implants, announced today that they have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Vilex will market and distribute Royal Biologics' portfolio of Autologous and Live Cellular therapies for lower extremity orthopedic procedures. Royal's product portfolio focuses on fully utilizing the potential of the patient's own cells to maximize efficacy in bone graft and wound care procedures using Autologous and Live Cellular biologics. Current "Live" or "Viable" cell allografts use toxic preservatives that destroy or alter donor cells. Royal Biologics's portfolio creates a unique ability to harness the potential within the patient's own body and allows for safer, more cost-effective methods than existing industry standards. Royal's ALC portfolio does not utilize toxic cyro-protectants or foreign toxic preservatives. As healthcare costs continue to rise, the industry is in need of novel and innovative biologic technologies. Royal's ALC portfolio provides a best-in-class approach to treat fusion and soft tissue related injuries utilizing each patient's own autologous cells. The partnership between Royal Biologics and Vilex will put these products at the forefront of lower extremity orthopedic surgeries.

Royal Biologics

"We are extremely excited to have Vilex, a leader in lower extremity orthopedic surgery, as our partner to distribute our Autologous and Live Cellular portfolio," said Dan Schneider, Vice President of Sales at Royal Biologics. "Vilex has shown a great ability to produce high growth in a very competitive market and we are confident we will see similar results with our products now that they are available to Vilex's network of over 50 distributors nationwide."

Brock Johnson, President of Sales at Vilex, added, "This new partnership between Vilex and Royal Biologics strengthens our strategy of delivering an innovative, comprehensive portfolio of foot and ankle products across our network of distributors. We are pleased to introduce these novel orthobiologic solutions to our customers, expanding the indications for which we are able to offer treatment options. This will provide Vilex with significant opportunities to positively impact the lives of more patients. Under this new, strengthened sales unit we expect to continue to grow and increase our market share within the lower extremity business."

About Royal Biologics:

Royal Biologics is an ortho-biologics and life science company specializing in the research and advancement of novel ortho-biologics solutions. Their core focus is delivering Autologous and Live Cellular solutions for orthopedic, soft tissue and wound care procedures.

To learn more, visit RoyalBiologics.com.

About Vilex:

Vilex, founded in 1996, is a private company and Tennessee-based manufacturer of precision engineered extremity solutions, specializing in internal and external fixation devices for foot and ankle, pediatrics, deformity correction, and reconstructive surgery. Vilex sells its products throughout the United States and in international markets such as Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Israel. Vilex products are sold to orthopedic and podiatric surgeons.

To learn more, visit Vilex.com.

