Royal Biologics Announces the Acquisition of FIBRINET

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Biologics, an ortho-biologics company specializing in the research and advancement of autologous and live cellular solutions, today announced the completed acquisition of FIBRINET, from Vertical Spine LLC. The acquisition comes as part of Royal Biologics' strategic initiative to add novel technologies to its growing portfolio of autologous and live cellular solutions to support orthopedic and spinal fusion.

The FIBRINET system utilizes a patient's own autologous blood to create a platelet-rich fibrin matrix/membrane (PRFM). During this process, a patient's autologous platelets are harvested first through centrifugation and then combined with a proprietary solution to solidify into a fibrin clot/membrane. PRFM can be used to help augment spinal fusions and provide surgeons a new and novel biologic option. FIBRINET is the first commercialized system that utilizes a non-thrombin solution to create a reproducible platelet-rich fibrin matrix. The use of its proprietary solution to solidify a fibrin membrane provides the unique advantage of creating a biologic reservoir of growth factors and stem cells that can be held and used at the point of care for spinal fusion.

"We are extremely excited to add FIBRINET to our growing portfolio of autologous and live cellular therapies," says Salvatore Leo, Royal Biologics Chief Executive Officer. "FIBRINET'S technology now allows surgeons to harvest a patient's autologous cells and create a unique platelet-rich fibrin membrane-scaffold to be used at the point of care in most spinal fusion procedures. When added to our current product portfolio of autologous and live cellular therapies, we feel that providing each patient an opportunity to harvest their own unique cells for treatment is a superior option in many surgical settings."

FIBRINET has shown promising results and has been adopted into major orthopedic institutions in the United States. Hospitals such as Hospital for Special Surgery, Mount Sinai, NY Presbyterian and Connecticut's Orthopaedic Institute have all adopted FIBRINET into their spine services portfolio of approved products for use.

In a recent European Spine Journal study, at a one-year follow-up, FIBRINET demonstrated over a 92.4% radiographic fusion, and there was a significant improvement recorded in VAS scores for both back and leg pain. Compared to baseline figures, the number of patients using opioid analgesics at 12 months decreased by 38%. While the majority (31/50) of patients that participated in the study were retired, 68% of the employed patients were able to return to work.1

"FIBRINET presents itself as a low-cost option to obtain premium, high-quality viable cells from the patient for each fusion procedure," comments Dr. James Yue, Co-Chief and Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Midstate Medical Center. "During this pandemic, a time when patients are having difficulty receiving operations in major hospital systems, the transition of procedures to ambulatory surgery centers has become even more desired and essential. FIBRINET's low-cost bundle provides surgeons the ability to offer a live viable cell product, point of care in a streamlined and safe environment for spinal fusion."

As part of a national re-launch plan for FIBRINET, Royal Biologics has just launched a new 3D animated movie that demonstrates the unique features and benefits of FIBRINET's technology. "We wanted to show surgeons, distributors and our peers a new and creative take on Autologous & Live Cellular therapy," comments Leo. "With the recent pandemic and industry environment, we felt it was necessary to help create a unique viewing experience of the FIBRINET system."

FIBRINET comes after two other recent product launches from Royal Biologics in Q1 of 2020. Magnus, a live viable cellular allograft, and Cryo-Cord, a live cellular umbilical cord, were launched in the first quarter of 2020. Both products focus on providing live cellular therapies without the use of traditional toxic cyro-protectants. Both products are new, novel approaches to preserving live cells in a cryo-protected format.

Royal Biologic's FIBRINET is available for U.S. national distribution. Please contact [email protected] for more information.

1"Single–center, consecutive series study of the use of a novel platelet–rich fibrin matrix (PRFM) and beta–tricalcium phosphate in posterolateral lumbar fusion," European Spine Journal https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-018-5832-5, July 16, 2018.

