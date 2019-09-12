Royal Bobbles Finds Star Performer in Introduction of The Notorious RBG Bobblehead at San Diego Comic Con

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Bobbles, the Atlanta based bobblehead manufacturers, are well known for their creation of political and historical themed bobbleheads. Their Donald Trump bobblehead has been the company's best seller since its creation in 2015. However, the creation of the Notorious RBG Bobblehead might soon gain the title of the Royal Bobbles best seller in the political bobblehead category.

Royal Bobbles debuted The Notorious RBG bobblehead as a limited exclusive at San Diego Comic Con, primarily a superhero and comic based convention held each year. The demand for the Supreme Court Justice's bobbling likeness was unbelievable, outselling all other Royal Bobble figures 3:1. The Notorious RBG sold out entirely by only the third day of the convention.

When asked about the popularity of the Supreme Court Justices bobblehead, in such an unconventional market, owner Warren Royal stated, "We have entered an age where pop culture and politics can walk hand in hand together. Anyone can be a hero; they don't necessarily have to wear a cape and mask."

The bobblehead developers, located in Alpharetta, Ga, named the Ruth Bader Ginsburg collectible 'The Notorious RBG' because her many world-wide admirers gave her that nickname due to her trailblazing work as a lawyer and U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

"If I am notorious it's because I had the good fortune to be alive and a lawyer in the late 1960s, and then continuing through the 1970s for the first time in history, it became possible to urge before courts, successfully, that equal justice under law requires all arms of government to regard women as persons equal in stature to men," stated Ruth Bader Ginsberg, U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

The Notorious RBG joined Royal Bobbles' extensive list of collectables in July of this year, celebrating the work of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and all her law changing action. Royal Bobbles has announced that the product is now back in stock, in limited quantities.

