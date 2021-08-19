Royal Bridge Launches New Website, Improved Platform

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the entire crypto market continues to follow the positive sentiment created by Bitcoin, increased interest in online cryptocurrency trading service is being noted recently. For that reason, global online trading broker Royal Bridge has announced that it is upgrading its services with a brand new website and an improved trading platform. Several changes have been made for the benefit of users, including a simpler registration process, additional market news, enhanced online support and more.

"The fact that cryptocurrency trading is becoming more and more popular does not mean that we as a trading brand do not need to keep working hard for our customers' sake," explained Royal Bridge's spokesperson. "Quite the contrary - while more people are showing interest in the field, more companies are set up to provide these services. Sadly, many of these brands are inexperienced and unprofessional, but we have years of experience and skilled employees as an advantage over the rest - and the fact that thousands from around the globe have already chosen to sign up for our improved service package stands as proof that we can deliver something our competitors can't."

Speed and security are the name of the game

In a recent survey conducted by Royal Bridge, a significant number of clients have reported that platform speed and security are among the most important features in their eyes. For that reason, a special effort has been put into simplifying processes - from enrollment, through order execution to withdrawals - without compromising on encryption and safety of funds. "We know what traders in 2021 are looking for, since we've been swimming in these seas for a while now," added the spokesperson. "I am confident that our website and platform can provide the most optimal conditions and atmosphere available today."

About Royal Bridge

Established by a group of known names in the online trading sector, Royal Bridge has already made a name for itself as a credible and professional cryptocurrency trading broker. The company offers its proprietary platform to all traders, regardless of their initial budgets, including full guidance from the Royal Bridge team of analysts. All transactions are completed in accordance with the strictest regulations of anti-money laundering, including deposits and withdrawals. Royal Bridge customers are entitled to support via multiple means of communication, including a brand new chat function available on the website.

