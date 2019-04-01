Royal Canadian Mint Announces New Incuse Maple Leaf Bullion Coins and the Latest Issue of its Popular "Call of the Wild" 5-9s Pure Gold Series

To mark the 40 th anniversary of one of the world's favourite gold bullion coins, the Mint has crafted its first ever double-incuse version of its iconic Gold Maple Leaf (GML). This means that the signature sugar maple leaf reverse design and the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II appearing on the obverse are struck in a concave relief. This fascinating perspective is also found on a 2019-dated Silver Maple Leaf (SML) bullion coin.

Both the GML and SML have a finish consisting of an array of precisely machined radial lines and their reverses feature a micro-engraved security mark in the shape of a maple leaf containing the number "19", to denote their year of issue. They also feature the Mint's unique Bullion DNA anti-counterfeit technology, while the SML benefits from MINTSHIELDTM surface protection, specifically created for silver coins.

The 2019-dated, "Moose" is the newest coin in the Mint's 99.999% pure gold bullion "Call of the Wild" series. Its $200 denomination represents the highest value legal tender among the world's 1 oz. gold bullion coins. The coin's reverse is designed by Canadian artist Pierre Leduc, who has boldly illustrated an imposing bull moose, behind which curved lines symbolize the sound of his unmistakable call. This gold bullion coin is presented in richly designed credit card-style packaging, which includes a certificate of purity signed by the Mint's Chief Assayer.

Images and animations of this new coin are available here.

In keeping with a distribution model common to the world's major issuers of bullion coins, the Mint does not sell bullion directly to the public. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact a reputable bullion dealer to order new bullion coins.

