Royal Canin And Vet Set Go Continue Partnership With Launch Of 2018 "Become A Veterinarian Camp Contest"

The 2018 "Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest" offers students entering sixth through eighth grade the chance to win a coveted spot at Auburn University's Junior Vet Camp from July 15-20, 2018. The prize package includes free tuition, meals and housing.

"The love of animals is often where the early passion is ignited for veterinarians," Dr. Chris Carpenter, Founder and President of Vet Set Go, explains. "Our field is expected to grow in the coming years, and this time in adolescents' lives is critical to nurture and support these dreams and give a glimpse of what the future can hold. We couldn't do this without the support of Royal Canin and are grateful for the partnership."

Three grand prize winners will be chosen to attend the camp to learn about veterinary medicine first-hand in classrooms, laboratories and outdoor facilities. These dedicated students will learn about public health, food, animals, wildlife, anatomy, x-rays, and first aid, as well as gain valuable mentoring about veterinary science careers while on the campus in Auburn, Ala. Over the course of its 125-year history, the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine has produced more than 6,400 veterinarians and more than 500 specialists and researchers.

"Royal Canin believes veterinarians are at the core of making a better world for pets, and we recognize the importance of encouraging future veterinarians across the country to pursue their dreams," said Dr. Brent Mayabb, Royal Canin's Chief Veterinary Officer and Vice President of Corporate Affairs. "For aspiring veterinarians, it can be difficult to find opportunities where they can get experience working with animals at a young age. This contest is designed to help overcome this challenge and give students access to the world of veterinary medicine."

To enter, students can share their personal story on why they want to become a veterinarian and include a photo of them helping or enjoying time with animals. Students, with the help of their parents, can enter the contest at https://www.vetsetgo.com/about/become-a-vet-camp-contest between April 2 ̶ May 2, 2018.

