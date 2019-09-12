Royal Canin Brings the Nation's Largest Pedigreed Cat Show to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1000 famous, fancy, athletic and adoptable cats return to the I-X Center on October 12-13, 2019 for the Cat Fanciers' Association's International Cat Show presented by Royal Canin. More than 10,000 cat lovers and fans of America's Got Talent's acrobatic felines, the Savitsky Cats, will enjoy two days of competitions, performances, shopping, contests, workshops and crafts.

Since 1906, CFA has been celebrating the human-feline bond and this year promises to be no different. This cats-travaganza will be a whopping 125,000 square feet of pure cat-bliss. "This event is for everyone who enjoys cats. Forty-five breeds, famous cats you have only seen online or on TV, and hundreds of the world's most prestigious show cats; together under one roof. It's going to be absolute purr-adise," said Desiree Bobby, the event's Marketing Director.

In addition to 16 rings of competition, fans can cheer on cats in costume on stage and cat-hletic cats in the agility ring. Guests will enjoy the Savitsky Cat's (made famous on "America's Got Talent") performances and meet them to snap a selfie. Instagram's finest feline celebrities will be there to meet, greet and very possibly squeeze for no additional fee. The list of famous cat talent includes: Sunglass Cat, Sauerkraut Kitty, Der the Cat and Farrah Pawcett.

One of the most loved events is the Household Pet Competition, where most cats competing are from shelters or rescue situations. Fans root for their favorite and can even sign up their companion cats to join CFA through the Companion Cat World (CCW) program. All CCW members receive an official card with photo and the name of their "human."

Guests cannot bring cats to the show, but they can take one home. In 2018, attendees adopted more than 75 kittens and over 100 are expected to find new homes from one of the 10 Northeast Ohio shelter/rescue organizations at the event.

The Cat Fanciers' Association International Cat Show presented by Royal Canin



Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th, 2019

I-X Center | Cleveland, OH 44135

Saturday 10:00am - 6:00pm Sunday 10:00am - 4:00pm

General Admission $14.00

Children 6 – 12 $7.00

5 and under are FREE

For tickets, visit: www.internationalcatshow.com

SOURCE Cat Fanciers’ Association