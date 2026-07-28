Therapeutic diets now available in Amazon's stores, helping make veterinarian-developed nutrition more convenient for pet owners

ST. LOUIS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROYAL CANIN® U.S., a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, announced the availability of products from its veterinary therapeutic line in Amazon's stores, helping to create convenience for pet owners seeking trusted, veterinarian-developed nutritional solutions for their cats and dogs.

Royal Canin Expands Access to Therapeutic Nutrition in Amazon’s Stores

From puppyhood and kittenhood to adulthood, pets experience evolving health needs throughout every stage of life. Royal Canin's therapeutic diets are designed to support pets navigating a variety of conditions from digestive sensitivities and gastrointestinal support to skin concerns, weight management and aging-related needs such as kidney and heart support. Now, pet owners can more seamlessly access Royal Canin therapeutic diets recommended by their veterinarian, with the convenience of Prime-eligible delivery, subscription options and veterinary approval verification.

"Royal Canin is committed to partnering with veterinarians to support pets throughout all stages of their lives," said Dr. Todd East, director of veterinary affairs, Royal Canin North America. "By expanding Royal Canin therapeutic products in Amazon's stores, we're making it easier for pet owners to learn about the diets their veterinarian recommended and maintain continuity of care by accessing those nutritional solutions with the convenience they expect from modern shopping."

Nutritional Support for Life

Royal Canin therapeutic products include:

Dermatology : Skin concerns can arise from a variety of factors, including environmental influences, external parasites or food intolerances. The ROYAL CANIN Dermatology range is formulated to help support skin health and keep your pet comfortable and happy.

: Skin concerns can arise from a variety of factors, including environmental influences, external parasites or food intolerances. The ROYAL CANIN Dermatology range is formulated to help support skin health and keep your pet comfortable and happy. Urinary: Scientifically developed by Royal Canin veterinarians and nutrition experts, the complete and balanced Urinary SO diets are designed to support cats and dogs with urinary health conditions.

Scientifically developed by Royal Canin veterinarians and nutrition experts, the complete and balanced Urinary SO diets are designed to support cats and dogs with urinary health conditions. Gastrointestinal: Scientifically developed by Royal Canin experts, the ROYAL CANIN Gastrointestinal range offers veterinary-exclusive dry and wet formulas to support cats and dogs with digestive sensitivities, promoting optimal digestive health and well-being.

Scientifically developed by Royal Canin experts, the ROYAL CANIN Gastrointestinal range offers veterinary-exclusive dry and wet formulas to support cats and dogs with digestive sensitivities, promoting optimal digestive health and well-being. Weight Management: Alongside daily exercise, a weight-loss diet can be effective in helping overweight pets get back to a healthy condition.

Alongside daily exercise, a weight-loss diet can be effective in helping overweight pets get back to a healthy condition. Diabetes Care: Made with precise levels of starch and proteins, it helps support healthy blood glucose and maintain lean muscle mass while providing complete and balanced nutrition.

To learn more, please visit Royal Canin: Veterinary Diets.

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN®

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products, veterinary services, and quality snacking and food products delight millions of people and support pets all around the world. With the strategic acquisition of Kellanova, we have further enhanced our capabilities and expanded our reach in the global market. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, and now, iconic brands from Kellanova including Pringles®, Cheez-It® and Pop-Tarts®. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, and ANICURA™, span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Royal Canin